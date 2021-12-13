Steam Jet Ejector Market: Key Trends, Drivers For 2017 – 2027 : FMI

A steam jet ejector is a device that has no moving parts and is used for pumping; the motive force it uses is a fluid or a gas, and the motive fluid is steam. The components of a steam jet ejector include the steam chest, nozzle, suction, throat, diffuser, and discharger.

Steam jet ejectors are simple in operation, reliable in functioning, and incur low operational costs to produce a vacuum. They find numerous applications in the chemical industry and are found to be of high utility where the supply of high-pressure motive gas is available on the site. They possess several advantages over mechanical vacuum pumps. For instance, no source of power is required other than the motive gas, unlike that in mechanical vacuum pumps. Steam jet ejectors are also dependable producers of vacuum as they do not possess moving parts, and offer ease in installation, operation, and maintenance.

Considering the high utility of steam jet ejectors in vital applications, the study of the steam jet ejector global market becomes an important read.

Steam Jet Ejector Market: Key Trends, Drivers

Since contemporary energy-efficient steam jet ejector systems have been offering many advantages over other vacuum producing systems and as they can utilize motive steam, which is already available on site and that would otherwise be wasted, steam jet ejectors have been finding increasing industrial applications in recent times, thereby driving their market growth.

Besides, steam jet ejectors are extremely reliable among all high vacuum systems, and are simple in design, and have low noise levels during operation vis-à-vis other vacuum equipment. Further, steam jet ejectors are found to be ideal for large load applications. They require negligible maintenance as they do not have moving parts, and could be custom designed for specific applications. Steam jet ejectors are easy to retrofit as well as upgrade and are available in any workable material of construction. Such advantages have been significantly driving the global demand for steam jet ejectors in the recent past, and it is expected that these benefits will further propel their market growth for the next few years.

However, steam jet ejectors display a few limitations. For instance, during operation, it is essential to maintain the design quality of steam. If the steam quality reduces, there is a decline in suction pressure and capacity, especially in multi-stage steam jet ejector designs. Also, excessive superheating of steam can unfavorably affect the suction capacity of steam jet ejectors. It can reduce the ratio of energy levels, and subsequently, the rise in specific volume tends to choke the diffuser.

The application of steam jet ejectors in a varied number of processes depends on appropriate process conditions. For instance, it is vital that the motive fluid pressure drop is significant enough to develop high nozzle velocities, and that the difference between suction and discharge pressures is not extreme and the suction fluid flow is relatively small compared to the motive fluid.

Such factors are expected to dampen the market growth rate of steam jet ejectors at a global level, as end-users tend to look for suitable substitutes.

Steam Jet Ejector Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global steam jet ejector market are as follows:

Croll Reynolds

Venturi Jet Pumps Ltd.

Gardner Denver Nash

Graham Corporation

Körting Hannover AG

Chem Process Systems

Unique Systems

Mazda Limited

Jet Vacuum Systems Pvt. Ltd.

New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industry.

