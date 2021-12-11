Trending:Microcapsule Market Expected to Grow at 13.4 Billion In Revenue by 2026

ReportsnReports publishes the report titled Microcapsule that presents a 360-degree overview of the market under one roof. The report is developed with the meticulous efforts of an enthusiastic and experienced team of experts, analyts, and researchers that makes the report a valuable asset for stakeholders to make robust decisions. This report also provides an in-depth overview of product type, specification, technology, and production analysis considering vital factors like cost, gross margin, and revenue.

The market size of microcapsule is estimated at USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2026. This report spread across 308 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 255 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Microcapsule Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

Lycored Corp. (Israel)

Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Capsulæ SAS (France)

TasteTech Ltd. (UK)

MicroCapsules Technologies (MCT) (France)

INSILICO Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Encapsys (US)

Arcade Beauty (US)

Reed Pacific (Australia)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Ronald T. Dodge Company (US)

Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US)

INNOBIO (China)

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH (Austria)

BRACE GmbH (Germany)

Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

By core material, pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs are estimated to dominate the market in terms of size. The rising demand for fortified foods with enhanced health benefits drives the need for microencapsulated pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs. Further, the food additives segment is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Spray technologies are estimated to account for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2021 owing to their wide applications in the pharmaceuticals & healthcare, food, and household and personal care industries. Dripping technologies are likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the escalating demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in the pharmaceuticals industry across the world.

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2020, followed by Europe. Fast-paced lifestyle of the consumers contributing to high demand for functional and fortified food products in North America and Europe. This, in turn, contributes to the high demand for microcapsules in these regions, mainly in the food industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Managers – 30%, and Others– 45%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%,Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Microcapsule Market:

1 Key Players’ Strategies

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

4.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

4.1.1 Star

4.1.2 Emerging Leader

4.1.3 Pervasive

4.1.4 Participant

5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

7 Sme Matrix, 2020

7.1 Progressive Company

7.2 Responsive Company

7.3 Starting Block

7.4 Dynamic Company

8 Competitive Situations And Trends

8.1 Product Launches

8.2 Deals

8.3 Other Developments

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the microcapsule market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.