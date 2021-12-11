Trending:HVAC Linesets Market Report-Material Type (Copper, Low Carbon), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit)

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “HVAC Linesets Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 231 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The HVAC Linesets research report analyzes global HVAC Linesets market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. Its main perspective is defining, describing, and forecasting by type, market, and key regions. Furthermore, the report systematically highlights the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. The information also helps understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

The global HVAC linesets market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021. This report spread across 231 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 186 Tables and 67 figures are now available in this research.

Copper is the most preferred material among the lineset manufactures, for application in the HVAC industry. Some of the primary advantages of copper line sets for application in heating and cooling installations in all kinds of residential and commercial buildings are its malleability, easy to join, durable, and 100% recyclability.

In the commercial end-use industry, cooling solutions like air conditioners are primarily demanded by offices, hospitality sector, super markets & hypermarkets, banks, and data centers. The commercial end-use segment primarily uses low carbon steel based line sets, and require very high volumes of the same. The total volume of the HVAC lineset is much higher in case of commercial end-use industry, as compared to the residential one.

Retrofit projects are designed to integrate new components into existing HVAC networks. Retrofitting provides a more cost-effective way to improve system performance without the need to replace the entire system. The green building initiative and steps taken to reduce the adverse effects on the environment caused by old HVAC systems is boosting the adoption of new HVAC line sets in retrofits.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%

