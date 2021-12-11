Zeolites Market Future Prospects 2027 | Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Clariant, TOSOH Corporation

The Zeolites market research report renders users with significant leads on CAGR values likely to prevail throughout growth. Therefore, the future development of the market is the crucial objective of the document. Moreover, the report also provides the user with details related to challenges and growth opportunities in the Zeolites sector. Therefore, the Zeolites research report incorporates the itemized depiction of the future and requests of the Zeolites market. In addition, it includes discussion over various improvement plans and systems being executed by the business bodies.

The global zeolites market size is estimated to be USD 12.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Albemarle Corporation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Clariant (Switzerland)

W.R. Grace & Co. (US)

TOSOH Corporation (Japan)

Union Showa KK (Japan)

Zeochem AG (Switzerland)

KNT Group (Russia)

Arkema (France)

Zeolyst International (US)

Huiying Chemical Industry(Xiamen) Co.Ltd. (China)

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (Germany)

NALCO India (India)

PQ (US)

“Natural Zeolites is expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026”

By type, natural zeolite segment is projected to lead the market. This is majorly due to the growing demand for natural zeolites in various applications such as construction & building materials, soil remediation, animal feed and wastewater treatment among others.

Catalyst is expected to dominate the zeolites market, by function, during the forecast period”

Based on function, catalyst segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall zeolites market, in terms of value, in 2020. Zeolites are the most important inorganic material used in the production of oil & gas in the petrochemical and oil refining industries. They are routinely used as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydrocarbon cracking (HC) applications. Zeolite catalysts have the advantage of removing hydrogen from alkanes at the acidic sites or reaction sites.

“Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026”

Asia Pacific dominated the global zeolites market in 2020. It is majorly due to the increase in demand for zeolites from major countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest market for zeolites market in Asia Pacific. Surging demand for transportation fuels is driving the market for refinery catalysts in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape of Zeolites Market:

1 Key Players’ Strategies

2 Revenue Analysis

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Basf Se

3.2 Albemarle Corporation

3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

3.4 Clariant

3.5 Arkema

3.6 W. R. Grace & Co.

4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

4.1 Star

4.2 Pervasive

4.3 Emerging Leader

4.4 Participant

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Sme, 2020

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Starting Blocks

5.4 Dynamic Companies

6 Competitive Scenario

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the zeolites market based on type, function, application (natural and synthetic), and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It analyzes competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, collaborations, acquisitions, divestments, and partnerships, undertaken by the players in the market.

