Latest Smart Diapers Market 2021 Technological Perspective, Latest Trends and key manufacturers: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Simavita, Ontex

Latest research report on “Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors), and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World) – Global Forecast to 2026” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The smart diapers market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Procter & Gamble (US)

Kimberly-Clark (US)

Simavita (Australia)

Ontex (Belgium)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden)

Abena (Denmark)

Sinopulsar (Taiwan)

Wonderkin Co. (Honk Kong)

Vandrico Solutions Inc (Canada)

ATZ Global Co. Ltd. (Bangkok)

and DigiSense (Israel)

IMEC (Belgium)

Shanghai HuaYuan Electronic Co.Ltd (China)

Smardii Inc. (US)

CviCloud Corporation (Taiwan)

ElderSens (US)

By technology, the Bluetooth sensors segment accounted for the largest technology share of the smart diapers market. The large share can be attributed to the increase in awareness among the consumers regarding Bluetooth sensors as compared to RFID tags. Also, diapers enhanced with Bluetooth sensors is a fully commercialized product and many major diaper companies have added it to their product portfolios.

By end-use, the adult segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The rising adoption of smart diapers in developed countries and the increase in the geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive further the demand for smart diapers in adult end-use segment.

“Asia Pacific regional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market for these Diapers in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly based on n the developments taking place in the residential and infrastructure industry. The growth of the Asia Pacific smart diapers market is expected to be primarily driven by the aging population. According to the WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the Asian population will be above 65 years old.

Competitive Landscape of Smart Diapers Market:

1 Key Players’ Strategies/Right To Win

2 Revenue Analysis

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Company Evaluation Matrix

4.1 Stars

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Pervasive

4.4 Participants

5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Company Technology Footprint

5.2 Company End-Use Footprint

5.3 Company Region Footprint

6 Competitive Scenario And Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Deals

6.3 Others

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the smart diapers market on the basis of technology, end-users and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

