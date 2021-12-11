Trending:Laminating Adhesives Market to Grow at 6.9% CAGR to 2026

According to Market Study Report, Laminating Adhesives Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Laminating Adhesives Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The laminating adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Henkel AG (Germany)

3M Company(U.S)

Arkema (Bostik)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Polyurethane laminating adhesives are made of urethane polymers. Urethane is produced through a chemical reaction between diisocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used in various applications because of their high toughness, abrasion resistance, flexibility (especially at low temperatures), and adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. They possess various properties such as flexibility and strength, low cure temperature, excellent low-temperature resistance, and high environmental resistance.

Solvent-based technology involves the use of a significantly higher level of organic solvents than that in water-based technology. The consumption of solvent-based adhesives is declining in packaging applications. However, they are still required in certain applications where solvent-less and water-based or hot-melt-based technologies do not meet technical requirements.

“APAC is the second-fastest-growing market for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.”

APAC is the second-fastest-growing laminating adhesives market. An increase in the demand for laminating adhesives is mainly attributed to high economic growth and heavy investment across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and manufacturing. Key factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Laminating Adhesives Market

1 Overview

2 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Participant

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Investment & Expansion

4.3 Merger & Acquisition

Research Coverage:

The laminating adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (Polyurethane and Acrylic), end-use industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

