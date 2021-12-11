Latest Bioresorbable Polymers Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corporation, KLS Martin Group

According to Market Study Report, Bioresorbable Polymers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Bioresorbable Polymers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The bioresorbable polymers market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

PLGA is an elastomeric co-polymers, which is a blend of glycolic acid and lactic acid. PLGA is mainly used in the drug delivery application. Biodegradability, biocompatibility, mechanical properties and east of processing are key characteristics of PLGA. PLGA is also used in the applications like tissue engineering devices, and prosthetic devices. The mechanical properties and degradability of PLA is significantly improved by combing PGA.

The bioresorbable polymers market size for drug delivery applications accounted for the second-largest share of global bioresorbable polymers, in terms of value, in 2020 this was led by the demand from the pharmaceutical industry. The demand of bioresorbable polymers in drug delivery application is increasing. These polymers are used to make implantable matrices for controlled drug release inside the body.

“APAC is estimated to be the largest bioresorbable polymers market in 2020, in terms of volume.”

North America was the largest bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, in 2020. Globally, it has been leading the market in demand as well as product innovation in terms of quality and application development. Growth of the bioresorbable polymers market in the region is backed by the growing demand for these polymers in the medical industry. Intense competition among major players in the market has led to price stabilization in the past few years. Growth in the North American market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. According to an NCBI study, chronic diseases affect around 50% of the total US population every year. It also estimated that chronic diseases accounted for ~86% of all healthcare costs in the US.

