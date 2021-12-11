Vision Processing Unit Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Imagination Technologies, Cisco Systems, Samsung

Latest released the research study on Global Vision Processing Unit Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vision Processing Unit Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vision Processing Unit The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Samsung (South Korea),NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands),Movidius (United States),Cadence (United States),Imagination Technologies (United States),CEVA (United States),HiSilicon Technologies (China),Google LLC (United States),MediaTek (Taiwan),Lattice Semiconductor (United States),

Vision Processing Unit Market Definition:

Vision processing unit (VPU) is a type of microprocessor aimed at accelerating machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. It is specialized processor to support tasks like image processing, one of several specialized chips such as the GPU that are generally useful in machine learning. It is different than vision processing units are distinct from video processing units (which are specialised for video encoding and decoding) in their suitability for running machine vision algorithms. It is more sustainable in machine algorithms like CNN (convolutional neural networks), SIFT (Scale-invariant feature transform) and others. Growing preference for this processing unit for tech based applications is driving the demand for market. However, lack of standardisation in technology is challenging to the market growth. Geographically, Asia Pacific region has have been recognized as highly growing market with developed networking infrastructure. Therefore, Asia Pacific region are considered to be the dominant market over forecast period.

Market Trend:

Huge Preference for Vision Processing Unit in Smartphones

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Machine Visionary System across Industrial Verticals

Huge Demand for Wearable Cameras for Security Surveillance

Market Opportunities:

Growing Focus on Security & Surveillance with Advancements in Vision Processing Unit

Technological Advancements with AI & Machine Learning in Vision Processing Unit

The Global Vision Processing Unit Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smartphones, ADAS, Camera, Drones, AR/VR Products, Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others), Fabrication Process (≤16 nm, >16â€“28 nm)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vision Processing Unit Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vision Processing Unit market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vision Processing Unit Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Vision Processing Unit

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vision Processing Unit Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vision Processing Unit market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Vision Processing Unit Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vision Processing Unit Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

