Shortwave Infrared Market May Set New Growth Story | FLIR Systems, Sensors Unlimited, Xenics

Shortwave Infrared Market Definition:

Short Wave IR (SWIR) could be a set of the infrared band within the spectrum, covering the wavelengths starting from one.4 to three microns. This wavelength isn’t visible to human eyes and as a result, will usually supply a more robust image than what’s realizable with visible radiation imaging.

Market Trend:

Shortwave Infrared Has an Added Benefit of Low Power Consumption and Can Be Used To Measure Temperature Can Be Also Used For Fire Detection

Market Drivers:

Growth in Demand for Military applications as Shortwave Infrared Can Detect Objects in Low-Light and Complete Darkness

Market Opportunities:

Growth in Investment Towards Defense Sector in Developing Countries

The Global Shortwave Infrared Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Defense Purposes), Detection Material (Indium Gallium Arsenide, Indium Antimonide, Lead Sulfide, Mercury Cadmium Telluride)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

