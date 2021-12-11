K-12 Educational Technology Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 | Dell, Educomp Solutions, D2L

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “K-12 Educational Technology Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the K-12 Educational Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Chungdahm Learning [South Korea],Dell [United States],Educomp Solutions [India],Next Education [India],Samsung [South Korea],TAL Education Group [ China],Tata Class Edge [India],Adobe Systems [ United States],Blackboard [United States],BenQ [Taiwan ],Cengage Learning [United States],D2L [Canada],Ellucian [United States],IBM []United States,Intel [United States],Knewton [United States],Mcmillan Learning [United States],McGraw-Hill Education [United States],Microsoft [United States],Oracle [United States],Pearson Education [United Kingdom],Promethean World [United States],Saba Software [ United States],Smart Technologies [Canada]

Scope of the Report of K-12 Educational Technology

K-12 educational technology is the use of technical resources in education system with the purpose of improving the quality of education. There are various ways and means by which technology is used in its optimum capacity to enhance educational experiences such as E-learning, computer learning, m-learning and other smart educational tool.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Trends:

Improvement in E-reading Technology

Rising Visual Learning

Opportunities:

Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology

Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies

Market Drivers:

Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology

Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies

Challenges:

Maintaining a Team of Competent Educational Technologists

Lack of Effective Explanatory Option in Content

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Educational Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Educational Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Educational Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the K-12 Educational Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Educational Technology Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Educational Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, K-12 Educational Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



