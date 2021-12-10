North America to Prevail as Dominant Region in Global Carded Pharma Blisters Packaging Market- Says FactMR

The Growth of Cold Form Pharma Blisters Packaging Market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

There is a robust adoption of blisters packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly driven by demand for tamper-evident & convenient packaging. Blisters packaging prevents compact medical devices and medicines from oxygen, odor, and moisture, along with enhancing their shelf life. The healthcare sector highly prefers blisters packaging on the back of its flexibility to unit-dose format coupled with extended visibility, implicit track & trace features, and expanded label content.

Automation is increasingly eyed upon by vendors in the Ampoules Pharma Blisters Packaging Market, in a bid to save time and reduce labor cost. Inclination toward smart blister packaging is one of the growing trends in the market. Many packaging industries are focusing on the development of smart blisters packs for combating medical counterfeiting and tracking status of drugs & medication during distribution and transportation processes.

According to a recently composed Fact.MR’s research report, the global market for Ampoules blisters packaging will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value during the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of pharma blisters packaging are likely to surpass 1,900 thousand tons by 2026-end.

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA Product Type ClamshellCarded Technology Type Cold FormingThermoforming Material Type Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester)High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)AluminumPaper & Paper Board Application TabletsCapsulesPowdersMedical Devices

