Demand for the Stacked (HT+IT) GMO Soybean In North America Is Projected to Record an Impressive 8.2% CAGR | Fact.MR

Adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean has surged considerably since the recent past, mainly because of their potential of alleviating hunger & poverty across the globe. Nevertheless, researchers from Food and Agriculture Program emphasize on detailed assessment of GMO soybean to realize their real impacts. Amount of arable land being used for production of GMO crops such as GMO soybean is surging, with the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada and Argentina being major producers. GMO soybean has its genetic materials engineered with the help of biotechnologies for incorporating enhanced characteristics such as enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. Advantages of employing biotechnologies for GMO soybeans production include saving time & efforts and reducing the market risks for farmers, rather than just enhancing productivity by making improvements in yield.

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the GMO Soybean Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The insights and analytics on the GMO Soybean Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Key Takeways

North America is anticipated to prevail as the fastest expanding market for GMO soybean through 2026. More than two-fifth market revenue share will be accounted by sales of GMO soybean in North America by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also poised to remain remunerative for the GMO soybean market. However sales in APEJ are projected to exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than sales in Europe through 2026.

GMO soybean sales in APEJ and Latin America are projected to record expansion at an approximately similar CAGR through 2026. However, revenues from the GMO soybean market in Latin America will remain significantly lower than those from APEJ.

On the basis of trait, stacked (HT+IT) GMO soybean will remain the most lucrative in the market, with revenues projected to rise at the highest CAGR through 2026. Herbicide tolerant GMO soybeans will continue to be the second most lucrative among traits of GMO soybean in the market. However, sales of herbicide tolerant GMO soybean will register the lowest CAGR through 2026.

Direct sales will endure as the dominant sales channel for GMO soybean, followed by modern trade. Revenues from these two sales channel segments are collectively projected to account for more than three-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Food will continue to remain leading application segment in the global GMO soybean market, in terms of revenues, trailed by biodiesel. Sales of GMO soybean for application in feed will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in biodiesel through 2026.

Market Segmentation

Trait Herbicide TolerantInsect TolerantStacked (HT+IT)Other Traits Sales Channel Direct SalesModern TradeConvenience StoreE-RetailersOther Retail Outlets Applications FoodFeedBiodieselResearch ApplicationsOther Applications

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Key Players

AgReliant Genetics LLC

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

Dow Agroscience

E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company

Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global GMO Soybean market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

