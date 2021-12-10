Center Pivot Backhoe with 80-100 Engine Horsepower to Witness Resilient Growth Through 2026 – FactMR

The business intelligence report for the Sideshift Pivot Backhoe market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The Center Pivot Backhoe market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on Agriculture Backhoe market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

Global Center Pivot Backhoe has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years in the residential and construction sector, owing to rapid population expansion and a significant rise in household disposable incomes in the developed as well as developing countries. The growth in the number of construction projects, is anticipated to have a high impact on the Sideshift Pivot Backhoe over forecast period. The report estimates that, as compared to 2019, the market will witness a 1.4X growth to reach a valuation of ~US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2026.

Further, agriculture sector is likely to emerge as an attractive end use segment in the global Center Pivot Backhoe, and is expected to capture 22% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created over the forecast period.

In addition, factors such as significant mining activities, increasing energy requirements, and presence of leading backhoe loaders manufacturers will continue to support the Sideshift Pivot Backhoe especially in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, and North America, reveals Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Sideshift Pivot Backhoe Market

Construction industry remains a major end-use sector for backhoe loaders owing to which it is foreseen to grow by a value CAGR of 4.7% across the forecast duration

Collectively, agriculture and mining industries account for ~42% of the overall value share in the global Agriculture Backhoe

Under 80 HP backhoe loaders engines are estimated to account for ~32% in the overall absolute dollar opportunity created over the forecast period. However, 80 HP to 100 HP backhoe loader engines are projected to expand ~1.5 times by the end of the forecast period

Owing to multiple benefits such as higher efficiency, performance, and versatility, center pivot and sideshift backhoe loaders are expected to expand ~1.5 times by 2026 end

Collectively, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and North America are estimated to hold 64% share in the overall value opportunity created in the global market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the prominent region across the projection period, accounting for more than 47% share of the global market

Sideshift Pivot Backhoe to Gain Traction

Currently, the market for center pivot backhoe loaders are growing significantly as these type of backhoe loaders are setting new benchmarks for better operator comfort, exceptional performance, versatility, and job site efficiency. The center pivot backhoe loaders are estimated to account for 86% in terms of revenue by 2019 end and are expected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.7%over the forecast duration. Trailing close behind are sideshift backhoe loaders foreseen to cross ~US$ 500 million by the end of the forecast period by contributing over 11% in the overall absolute dollar opportunity created by the end of 2026.

“Customer driven product innovation capabilities and development of novel infrastructural designs are reshaping the construction sector and will open new growth prospects for Center Pivot Backhoe”, says the Fact.MR analyst

Maneuverability & Fuel Efficiency remains Prime Focus for Key Backhoe Loader Manufacturers

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including JCB, John Deere, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial. Among others, prominent backhoe loaders are continuously focusing on launching new products in order to cater to the increasing demand from various end use verticals. For instance,

In July 2018, a joint venture between Tata Motors Limited (40 %) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Company launched the all new backhoe loaders, under the name TATA HITACHI SHINRAI

In October 2019, JCB launched ICXT compact backhoe loaders in North America that delivered the material handling and excavating capability of backhoe loaders with the maneuverability and transportability of compact track loaders

In December 2019, JCB India launched new ecoXpert backhoe loaders. EcoXpert 3DX backhoe loaders, comes with 12 per cent improved mileage capability

