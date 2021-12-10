Tourism Vehicle Rental Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2028

The “Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tourism vehicle rental market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, booking mode, end user, and geography. The global tourism vehicle rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tourism vehicle rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

The report also includes the profiles of key tourism vehicle rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Auto Europe, LLC

Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Europe Luxury Car Hire Inc.

SIXT Rent a Car, LLC

The Hertz Corporation

Zoomcar India Private Limited

MARKET DYNAMICS

The tourism vehicle rental market is projected to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of the tourism sector coupled with an increased focus of government towards roadway construction. Moreover, the growing inclination of tourists and consumers towards rental system further promotes market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure for car rental may hurt the growth of the tourism vehicle rental market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, mobile-based services are likely to create significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tourism Vehicle Rental Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Tourism Vehicle Rental and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tourism vehicle rental market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, booking mode, and end user. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as economy and luxury. On the basis of the booking mode, the market is segmented as online and offline. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as self-driven and rental agencies.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Lane Keep Tourism Vehicle Rental Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

