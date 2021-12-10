Urine Monitoring Systems Market Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Urine monitoring systems are used for monitoring urine output, including both volume and flow rate, either manually or automatically. Urine monitoring systems continuously monitors the urine output and is believed to save time and reduce the workload of the healthcare staff.

Urine monitoring systems uses a capacitive sensor for the measurement of urine output collected within a rigid container, the volume and flow rate is then used for determining any abnormality.

Urine monitoring systems are widely used in the management of kidney disorders. The market of urine monitoring systems is likely to expand during the forecast period with the increasing demand for efficient management of kidney disorders.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus is believed to have a severe impact on the global urine monitoring systems market. There has been a disruption in the import of raw materials that are required in the production of Urine monitoring systems.

Urine monitoring systems manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world causing an unprecedented technology and business model transformation. The flow of patients in the hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 has fallen, leading to the decreased demand for management of kidney disorders.

After the supply and manufacturing disruptions, the industries are now facing a demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline due to shelter-in-place regulations.

Urine Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of kidney disorders across the globe and increased focus of healthcare providers towards effective management of kidney disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the urine monitoring systems market.

In 2017, the National Chronic Kidney Disease Fact Sheet stated, around 30 million of U.S. population were suffering from form kidney disorders, which is nearly 15% of the U.S. population. The demand for minimally invasive and effective systems to monitor patient’s urine output in neonatal care units is increasing which is also expected to drive the urine monitoring systems market.

Also, the rising adoption of urine monitoring systems market by hospitals and specialty clinics is likely to boost the urine monitoring systems market. However, the risk of getting urinary tract infections, and false odour are some of the factors that hamper the growth of the urine monitoring systems market.

Urine Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

Based on the product type, the automatic segment is expected to hold a major share in the urine monitoring systems market. Based on the usage, the reusable segment is expected to dominate the urine monitoring systems market.

Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the urine monitoring systems market due to the higher number of patients flow and advanced medical facilities in the hospital.

Urine Monitoring Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global urine monitoring systems market, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders in the region, and higher adoption of urine monitoring systems in the hospitals and clinics.

North America is expected to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of new products introduction by the manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global urine monitoring systems market over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering from kidney disorders.

Also, increasing geriatric population is further likely to expand the urine monitoring systems in countries like China and India.

Urine Monitoring Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global urine monitoring systems market identified across the value chain include:

Degania Silicone Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Navamedic ASA

Future Path Medical Holding Company LLC

RenalSense Ltd.

Potrero Medical Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Patricia Industries

Medispec Ltd

SCHIPPERS- MEDIZINTECHNIK

