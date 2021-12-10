Dopamine And Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2030

The global dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market is likely to expand during the forecast period with the increasing prevalence of depression across the globe. Pandemic coronavirus has affected almost every industry.

Dopamine and norepinephrine are the neurotransmitters associated with the body’s stress response and helps to regulate sleep, alertness, motivation, perception, etc.

Dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor are a class of antidepressant drug that blocks the action of both dopamine and norepinephrine transporter when there is an imbalance in the hormones.

Depression consists of various health problems characterized by the lack of positive emotions, mood swing, and also many physical, behavioural and emotional symptoms. In 2016, WHO reported that around 350 million people were affected with depression and the count is increasing.

The dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market is expected to surge due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing number of coronavirus patients and fatalities is raising many mental health issues worldwide, also people who are already living with mental health problems are facing increased stress levels due to the global restrictions.

This has caused an increased demand for dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to manage the mental problems.

Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of depression, rising geriatric population, and advancement in techniques of developing drugs with lesser side effects are expected to drive the growth of the dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market.

Moreover, rising number of people suffering from and stress due to workload, changing lifestyle and rising awareness among people about the mental disorders and demand for clinical needs are further likely to boost the dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market.

However, there are some factors that restrains the dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market such as poor efficacy of the drug, and preference for non-pharmacological therapies.

Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Market: Overview

Based on the drug type, the focalin drug segment is expected to hold a major share in the dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market due to increasing prevalence of depression as it is more effective to treat depression as compared to other drugs.

Based on the application, the clinical depression segment is expected to be the major segment due to the increasing prevalence of major depressive disorders. Based on the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market.

Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market is expected to be dominated by North America owing to the advancement in drug development and higher adoption of drugs in the region

North America is expected to be followed by Europe due to increasing prevalence of depression in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a rapid growth rate in the global dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market over the forecast period, due to changing lifestyle, environmental stress, and increasing geriatric population in the countries like India and China.

Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor market identified across the value chain include:

Novartis International AG

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmothKline plc

Merck & Co.

AbbVie Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Alkermes plc

