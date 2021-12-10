Sympathoimemetic Agents Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2030

Sympathomimetic are agents that are used to increase the endogenous catecholamines of the sympathetic nervous system for the purpose of therapeutic benefit. The sympathoimemetic agents market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to rising cardiac diseases.

The rising pollution may also contribute to increase in no. of respiratory diseases which in turn will boost the boost the growth of the market.The sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented based on type, indication and region.

On the basis of type, the sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented into dobutamine, dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, isoproterenol, ephedrine and others. On the basis of indication, the sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented into cardiac arrest, respiratory diseases and anaphylaxis.

With the COVID-19 breakout in December 2019, the disease has affected more than 200 countries. Therefore, it is important to take this into consideration while addressing sympathoimemetic agents market.

The disease may have led to temporary lag in the sympathoimemetic agents market, but in the long run the sympathoimemetic agents market is expected to pace up and flourish at a significant rate during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Sympathoimemetic Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the sympathoimemetic agents market during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness may also boost the growth of the sympathoimemetic agents market.

Additionally, the increased no. of research and development activities is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing air pollution, which leads to increasing occurrence of respiratory diseases, may increase the growth of the sympathoimemetic agents market during the forecast period 2020-2030.

However, the side effects associated with these agents may restrict the growth of the market.

Sympathoimemetic Agents Market: Overview

On the basis of type, the sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented into dobutamine, dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, ephedrine, isoprotenerol and others. Epinephrine, norepinephrine and dopamine are expected to contribute significantly towards the revenue of sympathoimemetic agents market during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication, the sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented into anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, respiratory diseases and others. In this segment, cardiac arrest and respiratory diseases are expected to be the leading contributor of revenue due to rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Sympathoimemetic Agents Market: Regional-Wise Outlook

Based on region, the global sympathoimemetic agents market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The global sympathoimemetic agents market is expected to be dominated by North America due to advanced healthcare facility and treatment procedures in this region. Europe is expected to register 2nd largest revenue shares in sympathoimemetic agents market.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience highest market growth during the forecast periods as a result of increasing population. Additionally, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing research and development activities are further expected to boost the growth of the sympothoimemetic agents market in the region.

Due to improving healthcare structure Latin America may experience significant growth. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute least in the sympathoimemetic agents market in the coming years.

Sympathoimemetic Agents Market: Key players

Some of the players identified in the sympathoimemetic agents market include:

Pfizer

Sanofi

Novartis

Sterimax

Teva pharmaceuticals

Cipla USA

Amneal Biosciences

Hikma pharmaceuticals

Bedford Pharmaceuticals

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

