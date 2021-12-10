Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Key Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2030

The global temperature sensing foley catheter market is expected to increase with the increasing demand to manage post urological procedures. The outbreak of novel coronavirus is believed to have a severe impact on the global temperature sensing foley catheter market. Temperature sensing foley catheter is used in measuring urine temperature through a bladder catheter, which further determines the core body temperature. Temperature sensing foley catheter has a temperature sensor near the tip and a wire which connects the temperature sensor to the monitor.

It is used for various surgical procedures and also for intensive care. Temperature sensing foley catheter provides many benefits such as continuous temperature measurement, compatibility with machines, hypothermia units, and patients monitor, maintaining brain health as the bladder temperature correlates to brain temperature.

There has been a disruption in the supply chain resulting in a significant shortage in the supply of temperature sensing foley catheter across the world. The import of several parts from china has been stopped affecting the production of temperature sensing foley catheter.

Manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world due to lockdown causing an unprecedented technology and business model transformation.

Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The increasing number of urological procedures, across the globe and the demand to manage post surgical procedures is driving the global temperature sensing foley catheter market.

The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in the world is further likely to boost the global temperature sensing foley catheter market. The U.S Department of Health & Services reported that around 13 million in the U.S suffered from urinary incontinence in 2015.

Furthermore, the large amount of investment in R&D, technological advancements by various key players are likely to drive the global temperature sensing foley catheter market.

Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter Market: Overview

Based on the material type, the latex segment is expected to hold a major share in the temperature sensing foley catheter market as it is mostly used for long-term catheterization due to its various characteristics such as rigidity, biocompatibility, and longer shelf life.

Based on the product type, the 2-way catheters segment is expected to dominate the temperature sensing foley catheter market due to its efficient cost as compared to other catheters. Based on the end-user, the hospitals are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global temperature sensing foley catheter market.

Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global temperature sensing foley catheter market, owing to the technological advancement in products development. Furthermore, a large amount of investment in R&D is likely to boost the market in the region.

North America is expected to be followed by Europe, due to the rising adoption of new and advanced products and technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global temperature sensing foley catheter market over the forecast period due to the rising number of geriatric population, increasing prevalence of urological diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries like India and China.

Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global temperature sensing foley catheter market identified across the value chain include:

Medline Industries Inc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cook Group

Coloplast A/S

Seimens AG

Biomerics LLC

Nordson Corporation

