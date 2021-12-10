Latest Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Report-Materials (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), and Region

Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4679140

Top Key Players Profiled in the Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market:

Showa Denko Materials (Japan)

JFE Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

Shanshan Technology (China)

POSCO CHEMICAL (South Korea)

Li-metal batteries using Li metal as the anode provides a huge amount of increase in energy density. Unfortunately, in the past when scientists have experimented with lithium-metal batteries, they found it to be extremely unstable and often exploded. That’s the reason scientists have now been able to stabilize the lithium-metal battery and bring a viable commercial version to the marketplace. Li-metal batteries is an ideal anode material for rechargeable batteries because of their extremely high theoretical specific capacity (3860 mA h g−1), low density (0.59 g cm−3) and lowest negative electrochemical potential.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4679140

The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations. Owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for lithium-ion battery anode.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery anode industry from 2021 to 2026 in terms of both value and volume. The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging nations have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type– Tier 1 – 47.2%, Tier 2 – 30.7%, and Tier 3 – 22.1%

By Designation– C-level Executives – 42.1%, Managers – 39.6%, and Others– 18.3%

By Region– North America – 35%, Europe – 22%,Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 8%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4679140

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on lithium-ion battery anode used in various applications across regions. It aims at estimating the size of the lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period and projects the future growth of the market across the elemental composition, type, application, and region segments.