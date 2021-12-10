Latest Immersion Cooling Market Report-Type (Single-Phase And Two-Phase), Application (High-Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Fluorocarbon-Based)

The Immersion Cooling research report assists in relocating the business strategies by accentuate the business priorities. In addition, it throws light on the segment anticipated to dominate the Immersion Cooling industry and market. Furthermore, the newest developments within the industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods. The report is accessible to the user and saves time on research as it includes major data concentrating market growth, key segments, and market size.

This all-inclusive report offers robust market research and intelligence solutions by highlighting market overview, production, definition, and application. A dedicated team of experts and analysts develops accurate research reports backed with reliable data figures that promise unprecedented results that enable you to achieve market growth.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Immersion Cooling Market:

LiquidStack (Netherlands)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US)

Submer (Spain)

Asperitas (Netherlands)

Midas Green Technologies (US)

Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US)

LiquidCool Solutions (US)

DUG Technology (Australia)

DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland)

ExaScaler Inc (Japan)

SixtyOneC Technology Corporation (Canada)

Engineered Fluids (US)

TK-SVYAZ (Russia)

TIEMMERS (Netherlands)

Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. In single-phase immersion cooling, the coolant never changes state, i.e., it never boils or freezes and always remains in a liquid form. The coolant gets pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooler water circuit. Due to this, there are no chances of the cooling fluid getting evaporated as it does in two-phase immersion cooling technique.

Based on the application, the high-performance computing segment accounted for the second-largest share in the immersion cooling market. The large share can be attributed to the fact that the adoption of HPC (High Performance Computing) is gaining traction as enterprises across various industry verticals are focusing on scaling up their complex applications. This has increased the server rack densities, resulting in making conventional cooling systems redundant.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing use of technologies such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, has increased the server rack and chip density. This has resulted in high demand for energy for data center cooling.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 25%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 10%, Europe – 20%, North America – 60%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%

