Latest Construction Repair Composites Market Report-Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon), Resin Type, Product type (Fabric, Plate, Rebar, Mesh, Adhesive), Application (Bridge, Water Structure, Industrial Structure, Commercial)

Top Key Players Profiled in the Construction Repair Composites Market:

Sika (Switzerland)

Mapei SpA (Italy)

Fosroc (UAE)

Master Builders Solutions (Germany)

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (US)

Fyfe (US)

AB-SCHOMBURG Yapı Kimyasalları A.Ş. (Turkey)

DowAksa (Turkey)

Dextra Group (Thailand)

Chomarat Group (France)

Sireg Geotech S.r.l. (Italy)

Owens Corning (US)

The carbon fiber composites find wide uses in various end-use applications. Some of the major applications includes bridge, commercial, residential, water structure, industrial structure, silo flue pipe, oil & natural gas pipeline, and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber construction repair composites market during the forecasted period.

The construction repair composites products are mainly used in various applications such as bridge, water structure, silo flue pipes, and many more. Epoxy resin composites are sometimes more preferred in construction repair applications because of their low shrinkage and higher strength. Epoxies are mainly used with high-performance composites, which have superior mechanical properties and high resistance to chemicals, heat, or corrosion. Epoxies are paired up more with carbon fiber construction composites.

The rebar is fastest growing product type in construction repair composites market. Rebar is light fiber reinforced polymer, which possesses extensively high strength. The rebars are transparent to magnetic field as well as to radio frequencies, thermally, and electrically non-conductive, and impervious to chemical attack, and hence are used as an alternative to the steel reinforcements in the construction industry.

In the commercial application, construction repair composites are used in commercial construction repairs, including offices, schools, universities, and hospitals. The structural engineering from these non-residential construction projects uses construction composites due to its potential benefits along with the cost-effectiveness used to repair critical components of wind turbines.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall construction repair composites market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.