3D audio Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The 3D audio market is expected to grow from US$ 5,611.50 million in 2021 to US$ 15,000.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.

These factors are driving the sales of audio systems in these regions. Developing economies have been witnessing steady growth in the post-recession era, which has reflected in rise in disposable income. In the western countries, where consumers have high disposable incomes, high value and volume of audio equipment sales is driven by the preference for advanced features and technologies integrated in the devices. The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as head-related transfer function (HRTF) across media & entertainment sector.

Market Insight – 3D audio Market

Potential of 3D Audio to be Next Big Podcast Emerging as Significant Trend in 3D audio Market

The market players are constantly focusing on spending hugely on enhancing podcasting features by creating valuable content libraries. The growing trend of integrating 3D audio technology with the music and episodic series available on online streaming platforms. For instance, iHeart Media announced its investment in binaural audio/3D audio that efficiently spots listeners in the recording room and makes them feel like the performance is happening around them. The 3D audio can be felt in real-time with the help of 3D microphones or AirPods. Similarly, in 2020, Spotify signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce and distribute an original slate of scripted narrative podcasts, which would be exclusively licensed to Spotify for a specific period. Therefore, such strategies are boosting the trend of 3D audio podcasting.

Component Segment Insights

The 3D audio market, by amplifier type, is segmented into mono channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel. Electronics vendors commonly use high-efficiency, filter-less, analog-input 3D audios to manage the power requirements of portable audio speakers engineered in cell phones, tablet computers, and personal navigation devices. These amplifiers allow direct connection to a battery, thus minimizing losses and reducing component count.

The segments and sub-section of 3D audio market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); End Use Industries (Consumer, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Gaming, Commercial)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D audio Market

According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, India, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences of the pandemic due to disruptions in the electronics & semiconductors, and manufacturing industries, among others.

