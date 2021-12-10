Latest Carbon Fiber Market Report-Raw Material (PAN, Pitch), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Product Type, Modulus, Application (Composite, Non-composite), End-use Industry (A & D, Automotive, Wind Energy)

Carbon Fiber Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carbon Fiber Market:

Toray Indusries (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China)

DowAksa (Turkey)

Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea)

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd (Italy)

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China)

Umatex (Russia)

Taekwang Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Jilin Qifeng Chemical FiberCo., Ltd. (China)

ELG Carbon Fibre (UK)

Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan)

Kureha (Japan)

Zhong An Xin Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

The PAN-based carbon fiber segment dominated the carbon fiber market due to its high strength modulus in comparison to pitch-based carbon fibers. PAN-based carbon fiber is used more due to its cost-effectiveness and better quality of fiber produced. The market for PAN-based carbon fibers is expected to be driven by wind energy and pipe & tank industries during the forecast period.

Continuous carbon fiber offers higher tensile strength compared to other types of carbon fiber products. It can be used in layup, weaving, prepreg, filament winding, braiding, and pultrusion processes for manufacturing composite parts for different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and other industries.

There is a significant rise in the use of PAN-based carbon fiber composites in pressure vessels and cylinders due to their lightweight properties, which makes tanks 20–25% lighter than steel cylinders. The superior mechanical properties of carbon fiber pipes, such as superior anti-corrosion properties, low conductivity, and longer lifecycles, make them the preferred material in various industries. Carbon fiber is used in type III and type IV compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen cylinders.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 69%, Tier 2- 23%, and Tier 3- 8%

By Designation- C Level- 23%, Director Level- 37%, and Others- 40%

By Region- North America- 32%, Europe- 21%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 28%, Latin America-7%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-12%,

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall Carbon fiber market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.