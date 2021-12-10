Latest Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Report-Technology, Adhesive Resin (PU, Acrylic, Rubber), Adhesive Application (Roofing, Walls), Sealant Resin (Silicone, PU), Sealant Application (Facade Panel Fixing, Roofing)

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market:

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Henkel AG (Germany)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

The 3M Company (US)

ICP Group (US)

H.B. Fuller Company (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

tremco illbruck GmbH (Germany)

Soudal Group (Belgium)

The market for polyurethane adhesive resin is driven by its demand in various applications such as façade panel fixing, flooring, roofing, sanitary sealing, and wall joints. These adhesives are formulated by liquid reactive (two part), hot melt, and low-VOC technologies. The key players such as HB Fuller, 3M, and ICP Group are the main producers of polyurethane-based adhesives.

Treatment of building with thermal insulation solutions like building envelope may help in reducing energy consumption. For APAC and the Middle East & Africa, roof is the major contributor of heat gain in buildings. Various studies are available to determine heat flow through different building components. High temperature in summer ranging from 104-122°F in this region necessitate cooling of buildings to provide a comfortable and workable living environment indoors.

APAC is increasingly becoming an important trade and commerce center. The region is currently the fastest-growing and the largest market for building envelope adhesives & sealants. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to APAC. The manufacturers of building envelope adhesives & sealants are targeting this region as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the construction spending according to the World Bank.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: APAC – 50%, North America – 20%, Europe – 10%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%

