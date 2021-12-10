Latest Specialty Tapes Market Report-Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Pvc, Woven/Non-Woven, Paper), End-Use Industry (Healthcare& Hygiene, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics)

The specialty tapes market research report highlights a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of crucial vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. In addition, this report provides a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and critical driver’s analysis.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2026. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the vital market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies to drive sustainable business.

The global specialty tapes market size was USD 45.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2026. This report spread across 273 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 233 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Specialty Tapes Market:

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

tesa SE (Germany)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Scapa Group Plc (UK)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (France)

Lohmann GMBH & Co. Kg

Nichiban Co. Ltd (Germany)

APAC is the fastest-growing specialty tapes market in the electrical & electronics end-use industry. These tapes have excellent impact strength and are resistant to chemicals. Growth could be offset by the evolution of electronics components into smaller sizes and hence using fewer tapes. The net gain, however, is based on the growth of electronics, not the downsizing of micro-electronics.

Acrylic was the largest resin type, in terms of volume and value, in the specialty tapes market in 2020. The demand for acrylic specialty tapes is increasing majorly in APAC because of the growing electrical & electronics, healthcare & hygiene, and automotive industries in the region. The properties of acrylic specialty tapes make them more favorable in North America and Europe, where environmental regulations regarding solvent-based technology are very strict.

APAC is the fastest-growing specialty tapes market due to the growth in the end-use industries such as electricals & electronics, healthcare & hygiene, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, retail & graphics, and building & construction in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan. The leading global players are shifting their production base, establishing sales offices, and enhancing distribution channels to developing regions, including APAC, which offer sustained demand to increase their profit margins.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Specialty Tapes Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Company Revenue Analysis

4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

4.1 Star

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Pervasive

4.4 Participants

5 Sme Matrix, 2020

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Dynamic Companies

5.3 Starting Blocks

5.4 Responsive Companies

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Competitive Scenario

8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

8.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

9 Strategic Developments

Research Coverage:

The specialty tapes market has been segmented based on type (single-walled specialty tapes and multi-walled specialty tapes), method (chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction, and others), end-use industry (electronics & semiconductor, energy & storage, chemical material & polymers, medical, structural composites application, others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

