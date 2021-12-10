Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2030

The rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world is expected to fuel the need for novel drugs and better treatment option would further drive the growth of the global market. Due to increasing demand for novel drugs option, there has been rising applications of drug intermediates and growing adoption and in the field of research and clinical studies.

Leading players in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors along with research institutes are now increasingly focusing on R&D activities relating to drug creation and development. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has forecast the global pharmaceutical intermediates to reach US$ 30 Bn in 2020, with the market predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030)

Pharmaceutical intermediates are used in during manufacturing of bulk drugs as raw materials. These are the material produced during the synthesis of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). However, pharmaceutical and biotech companies can make use of these drug intermediates for the purposes of research and development (R&D). Moreover, there are different forms of pharmaceutical intermediates available such as high quality pharmaceutical intermediates, moderate quality pharmaceutical intermediates and premium quality intermediates. The high-quality and premium pharmaceutical intermediates are mainly used for R&D activities.

COVID-19 pandemic is negatively impacting pharmaceutical intermediates sales due to supply chain disruptions caused due to extended period of lockdown. Nonetheless growth is expected to recover because an increasing number of pharma companies are engaging in research and development to find effective treatment and vaccination for COVID-19 virus.

Key Takeaways from Pharmaceutical Intermediates Marker Study

The demand for chiral intermediates will continue rising through the forecast period

East Asia will dominate in the global pharmaceutical intermediates market. China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for pharmaceutical intermediates in the region.

Analgesics to remain primary application, expanding at Y-o-Y rate exceeding 6% through 2020

The demand for Generic Drug Intermediates is expected to be higher than Branded Drug Intermediates

Biotech and Pharma Companies will continue exhibiting high demand for pharmaceutical intermediates

Key Participant Insights

The global market is set to expand its scope in the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of chronic disease globally and adoption of Pharmaceutical Intermediates at various stages of drug development by pharmaceutical manufacturers. In addition to this, cost effectiveness and rise in alternate methods for purification of oligonucleotide has augmented the sales of Pharmaceutical Intermediates.

The key market players covered by FMI include Chiracon GmbH, Aceto Corporation, Midas Pharma GmbH, Codexis, Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Sanofi S.A, Dishman Group And BASF SE, And Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions and new product launches.

