Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market Analysis and Review by Application – Bio Production and Academic Research for 2020-2030

Global mammalian transient protein market revenues are projected to surpass US$ 540 million in 2020, according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report also states that, innovations in automation and recombinant proteins will support market developments, however, prohibitive costs and complexity to maintain media purity remain challenges.

Key Takeaways on Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market

The size of the mammalian transient protein expression market is estimated to reach approximately US$ 540 Mn by the end of 2020, with antibody and therapeutic protein production applications being the primary factors driving growth in the industry.

Biopharmaceutical companies will remain prominent end-users of mammalian transient protein expression, while CROs are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of biologics and drug development endeavours.

Chinese hamster ovary cells in terms of cell lines reflect relatively higher demand, owing to applications in academic and research uses, accounting for ~70% of market share by 2030.

North America followed by Europe are leading markets for mammalian transient protein expression, access to cutting edge healthcare technologies, and the presence of leading market players.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-12807

Covid-19 Impact on Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market

The Impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the mammalian transient protein expression market has largely been negative. Strict lockdown and social distancing regulations has resulted in delayed projects in research and biomedicine applications.

Also, market players have witnessed lower sales and revenue during the crisis period arising from supply chain disruptions, and shortage of adequate manpower. On the other hand, potential for applications in vaccine development is likely to provide opportunities for short-term growth, moderately mitigating loss during this period.

Who is Winning?

In its latest report, Future Market Insights has provided details on key business strategies that are gaining importance in the mammalian transient protein expression market. Market leaders in the industry have been pushing on the expansion of their portfolios with offerings associated to antibody development and gene coding. Also, strategic collaborations are gaining ground in the sector.

Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza, Mirus Bio Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., are some of the key companies operating in the mammalian transient protein expression market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12807

Why Future Market Insights?

Comprehensive analysis on evolving purchase pattern across different geographies

Detailed insights of market segments and sub-segments for historical as well as forecast period

A competitive analysis of prominent players and emerging players in the keyword market

Detailed information about the product innovation, mergers and acquisitions lined up in upcoming years

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Mr. Debashish Roy

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com