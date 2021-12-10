Assistive Robotics is anticipated to show growth by 2026 | Kinova Robotics, Focal Meditech, Roam Robotics

The Latest research coverage on Assistive Robotics Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

An assistive robot performs a physical task for the benefit of a disabled person or for older age. The job is situated within the framework of everyday human activity (ADLs). Robotic assistive devices are increasingly being utilized to help people with impairments gain independence and enhance their quality of life. Robotic feeders, smart-powered wheelchairs, mobile robots that are self-contained, and socially helpful robots are all becoming increasingly therapeutically useful.

On 28 April 2021, Roam Robotics launches a Smart wearable Robotic Knee Brace. The technology, which was just approved by the FDA as a Class I medical device, uses AI to adapt technology that detects and adjusts to the wearer’s motions. Embedded sensors monitor things like moving up and downstairs and standing up from a seated posture, and the device adds the company’s skiing and military-focused offerings. It creates motion with the use of a power source and an air compressor. Wearable robotics, according to the company’s concept, integrates seamlessly with the human body to enable people to live healthier, happier, and more active lives, free of physical restrictions.

Type (Fixed-base robots {Workstation, Bedside}, Mobile robots {Autonomous, Wheelchair}), Application (Handicap Assistance, Elderly Assistance, Surgery Assistance, Companionship, Industrial, Defense, Public Relations, Others), Features (Pinocchio {simple-minded robot arm}, Jiminey {helpful consultant / coach}), Component (Touch Sensors, Power Amps, Controller, Speaker, Microphone, Others)

Technological Advancement Embedded with Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Assistance Robot Controlled by Software and Sensors

Increasing Case of Physically Challenged, Suffering from Medical Conditions and Injuries that Limit the Power of Upper or Lower Body Part

The demand for Rehabilitation Robots to Assist the Geriatric Population

Chance of Mechanical Failure in Robotic Arm, Camara, Touch Sensor, and Controller can hamper the Assistive Robotics Market

Government Focus on Using Exoskeleton Technology in Defense Application can Boost the Assistive Robotics Market

Rising Insurance Coverage for Robotic Surgeries and Medical Exoskeleton Will Grow the Assistive Robotics Market

