PCB Software Market Getting Back To Stellar High-Yielding Opportunity | Mentor Graphics, Cadence Design Systems, Zuken

PCB software is used for electronic design automation. It is commonly used to design and manufacturer advanced communication systems, electronic medical devices, building automation, automotive electronic devices, and industrial control systems. PCB software market has high growth prospects owing to a growing adoption of PCB design software in the well-established automotive industry. Moreover, technological advancement in the semiconductor industry propelling market growth.

20th August 2019, Zuken Launched New internet-connected PCB design platform with advanced 2D/3D electronic design technology and inbuilt internet capabilities and predictive tooltips.

Major & Emerging Players in PCB Software Market:-

Mentor Graphics (United States), Cadence Design Systems (United States), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Altium (United States), CadSoft (Germany), Novarm (Ukraine), Shanghai Tsingyue (China), Forte Design Systems Inc. (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (PCB Layout, Schematic Capture), Industry (Automotive, Medical and Healthcare, Communication Devices, Building and Construction Industry), Design Complexity (Low end, Medium end, High end), Deployment (On-cloud, On-Premise)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Technological Advancement in the Semiconductor Industry

Market Drivers:

Growth in the Semiconductor Industry

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Products

Challenges:

Availability of Pirated Software

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

