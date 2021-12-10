High Blood Pressure Drugs Market Getting Back To Stellar High-Yielding Opportunity | Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi

The Latest research coverage on High Blood Pressure Drugs Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Hypertension is described as a persistent increase in blood pressure outside the normal limit. Hypertension is characterized as a systolic/diastolic pressure that is consistently greater than 140/90mmHg, according to the World Health Organization. Antihypertensives are a form of blood pressure medication (high blood pressure). Alternative treatments for people with hypertension include angiotensin conversion enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs), calcium channel blockers (CCBs), angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs), beta-blockers, and diuretics. Thiazide diuretics are the most known first-line antihypertensives in reducing morbidity and mortality among most patients with hypertension. However, antihypertensives have side effects, the most frequent of which include a constant dry cough, dizziness, taste disturbances, swollen knees, constipation, and rashes. The market for antihypertensives is observed to grow at increasing rate owing to multiple factors including the prevalence of Hypertension and emergence of advance therapeutic techniques.

Major & Emerging Players in High Blood Pressure Drugs Market:-

Pfizer Inc. (Uinted States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (United States), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. (Japan), Ranbaxy Laboratories (Sun Pharma) (India),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Diuretics, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Beta Blockers, Vasodilators, Alpha Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Others), Application (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), Distribution (Offline (Specialty Pharma Retail Stores, Independent Retailers, Exclusive/Franchise Stores), Online (E-commerce Websites, 3rd Party Online Sales))

Market Trends:

Technical Progress in Healthcare Sector

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Hypertension

Demand for Non-pharmacological Therapy

Rising Healthcare Awareness

Challenges:

Regulatory Approval

Opportunities:

Heavy Investments in Healthcare Research & Development

Unexplored Markets

