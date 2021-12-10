Marine Communication Market 2021 Growth Rate After COVID-19 with Key Manufacturers and Distinct Applications

Growing focus on seamless and secure marine communication systems will propel innovation in the ensuing decade 2021-2031, with sales set to post strong gains in 2021, according to a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The study tracks marine communication growth in high-growth markets, analyzing lucrative segments and strategies of key players. The global marine communication market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The global marine communication market is expected to surpass US$ 8.6 billion in 2031, according to a latest study by market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI). Growing need for high-quality, secure and reliable communication between shores and ships has increased the demand for marine communication systems and its solutions.

Moreover, as demand for global freight increases, maritime trade volumes are set to triple to 2050. Thus, the increasing ocean trade activities across several countries of the world has increased the demand for marine communication systems on merchant ships and cargo vessels.

In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving adoption of marine communication. The report tracks global sales of marine communication products in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global adoption of marine communication solutions, along with the pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis.

Key Takeaways

Maritime sat phone & internet devices segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period

Merchant ships segment will remain lucrative with a market share of 40.4% followed by fishing boats/vessels segment.

The rise in popularity of recreational boating is expected to increase the adoption of marine communication systems.

South Asia & Pacific marine communication market is set to register high CAGR, owing to the increasing demand of maritime digital data services in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The effects of the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak will extend well beyond health and the threat to human lives. There are already signs that the virus will significantly impact international trade and the shipping industry.

The epidemic has caused the shipping and maritime industry to face the worst circumstances as the workforce in these sectors has been shut down for the safety and prevention of the escalation of COVID-19. The market disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 5%-7% Year on Year (YoY) decrease in annual maritime communication equipment’s in 2020.

However, amid the pandemic, various governments globally has continued to focus on developing and innovating marine communication technologies by launching advanced marine communication satellites for faster and reliable data transfer between shores and ships. For instance, on September 2020, China has launched its 3rd maritime satellite into space to carry out high-precision maritime environment monitoring. Thus, the continued innovation in maritime communication technologies has resulted in significant growth in the market.

Increasing Demand for VHF-based Data Exchange System

The VHF-based Data Exchange System (VDES) provides a robust and globally standard communication system for e-navigation. It supports the safety and efficiency of ship and shore operations. The reduced cost of deployment and improved communication is creating demand in various countries around the globe.

Moreover, marine electronic vendors are also focusing on offering cost-effective satellite-based communication. For instance, EGNOS, a European satellite-based augmentation service (SBAS), provides correction to GPS signals to increase the accuracy of position information. Thus, the demand for satellite-based communication system is driving the demand, and is fuelling the global marine communication market.

More Valuable Insights on Marine Communication Market

FMI’s report on the marine communication market is segmented into four major sections such as product (marine radio devices (fixed-mount VHF marine radios, handheld marine VHF radios, MF/HF radios), Marine Multifunction Displays (MFDs), Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) (AIS transponders, AIS receivers), Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) Terminals, Marine Radars, VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), maritime sat phone & internet devices, others) services (consulting services, integration & installation services, and after-sales support & maintenance services), application (fishing boats/vessels, merchant ships, recreational vessels, working vessels, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the marine communication market.

Key questions answered in the report

How will Marine Communication market expand until 2031?

FMI projects the global marine communication market to register a CAGR worth 7.8% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Increasing demand for high-quality communication in maritime industry is expected to drive the growth in a positive direction.

Which is the most lucrative market for marine communication?

US is the most lucrative region in the global marine communication market and the trend is likely to continue until the near future. This region is growing due to continuous developments in satellite-based communication systems and increased demand for enriched content from seafarers, crew and passengers in this region.

Who are the leading players in marine communication market?

Prominent players operating in the global marine communication landscape include Icom Inc, Inmarsat, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., and among others