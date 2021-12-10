December 10, 2021

LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Market Trend, Size, Share and Key Players General Electric, Oledcomm, Fujitsu, PureLiFi, Lvx System

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– PC-LED
– RGB-LED

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Medical
– Electronic Product
– AD Display
– Traffic Control
– Indoor Positioning
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
– General Electric
– Oledcomm
– Fujitsu
– PureLiFi
– Lvx System
– Acuity Brands
– Qualcomm
– IBSENtelecom
– Koninklijke Philips
– Panasonic
– Lightbee
– LumEfficient Lighting
– Renesasa

