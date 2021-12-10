Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2031

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a platform that enables businesses to integrate real-time communication channels into their existing web and mobile applications. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has forecast the CPaaS market to exhibit exponential growth between 2021 and 2031. The market is projected to reach US$ 5.28 Bn by the end of 2021.

The increasing demand for contextual communications that can improve the overall customer experience is expected to propel growth of communications platform as a service (CPaaS) market between 2021 and 2031. The market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to several factors such as growing need for reliable and cost-effective communication services, easy migration to hybrid model, highly available, and improved quality of service offered through CPaaS.

CPaaS is a cloud-based delivery platform which enables businesses to add real-time communication channels including SMS, voice, Email, chat apps and more to their Industries with the use of APIs. It also offers different features such as cost savings, improved employee efficiency, access to the latest technology, increase sales, and better customer service.

Uptake of CPaaS is expected to be considerably high among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). FMI has in fact forecast SMEs to account for over half of the CPaaS market by 2031.

Key Takeaways of CPaaS Market Study

CPaaS market is set to exhibit nearly 18.1% Y-o-Y growth in 2021. The rising demand from diverse industries guarantees exponential growth of the market in the coming years

The U.S. will remain a highly lucrative market for CPaaS, accounting for nearly 86% of the market in North America

Growth in U.K. will happen at an impressive pace. In 2021, the market is expected to register 15.7% Y-o-Y growth in the U.K.

Germany and France will also exhibit considerably high demand for CPaaS

Japan and South Korea will emerge as attractive markets for CPaaS services and solutions in East Asia

“Key players are focusing on continuous developments and implementation of new solutions such as cloud communication technology and Next-Gen CPaaS solution for improving workflows & business applications, and real-time communications features. This is creating growth opportunities for the CPaaS market”. Says the FMI analyst.

Demand for CPaaS Rose Considerably Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted many industries, including the communications platform as a service (CPaaS) software market. Many private, as well as government organizations, have transitioned to remote working, due to which there is a sudden surge in demand for communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions. The demand for collaborations tools, communications platform as a service (CPaaS) software, conferencing software, UCaaS, remote desktop software and remotely managed IT services is increasing during the lockdown resulted by COVID-19 outbreak. This is driving an increase in the demand for communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions.

CPaaS market is estimated to grow by 1.4X from 2019-2020 and would see a surge in demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as remote working becomes the new norm. The worldwide spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Q1, 2020 has impacted the lockdown across the globe, nearly 80% of the IT workforce were moved to home offices and continue to work from home. This paradigm shift to remote working has created a huge demand for online platform, cloud services and remote access to important projects. Increasing adoption of cloud-based CPaaS such as communications platform as a service (CPaaS) software, web conferencing, cloud storage, unified messaging and others, due to global lockdowns, would further drive the CPaaS solution demand.

CPaaS Uptake to Increase across Diverse Industries

CPaaS can be utilized for streamlining transactional messaging that include reminders and notifications. For instance, hospitals and clinics can send automated appointment reminders to patients and reduce the cases of missed appointments. In turn, it can help them run a more efficient practice.

Hospitals across the globe are using remote diagnostics, virtual patient-doctor visits, appointment reminders or rescheduling, and provides updates of waiting times in busy clinics such as outpatient departments. Several schools and educational institutions in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are using embedded video, voice, and messaging for real-time online tutoring and allowing students to collaborate (among themselves and with teachers) remotely.

Who is Winning?

Cloud deliveries offered by some of the leading organizations operating in the market are transforming the way enterprises are managing their communication networks. Market players are offering various innovative solutions to cater to the dynamic consumer requirements. For instance, Voximplant launched a one-click integration with Google Dialogflow in July 2020.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Avaya Inc., Twilio Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Bandwidth Inc., TeleSign Corporation, and Microchip Technology Inc.

More Valuable Insights on CPaaS Market

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global CPaaS market includes global industry analysis for 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides valuable insights on the basis of solution ((software), and services (professional services (integration & implementation, consulting, and support & maintenance) and managed services)), enterprise size (small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises), industry (IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & CPG, others), across six major regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Q1. What are the technologies are provided by Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market?

The CPaaS technologies such as cloud communication technology, AI, and cloud-based solutions are highly sought-after by businesses around the world

Q2. What are key challenges for CPaaS market?

Enterprises mostly face several issues at the time of deploying CPaaS technology and inadequate awareness regarding new CPaaS solutions might slow down the growth of the CPaaS market.

Q3. Which CPaaS Solution is in High Demand?

CPaaS services are highly preferred among diverse industries. While CPaaS software currently holds dominance, FMI projects increasing demand for services to catapult the services segment to the forefront of the market by the end of 2031.

Q4. Which are some of the leading companies offering Enterprise VSAT Hardware and Service Provider?

Some of the leading companies offering CPaaS software and service providers are Avaya Inc., Bandwidth Inc., Twilio Inc., Vonage, Infobip ltd., Mitel Networks Corporation, TeleSign Corporation, and others.

Q5. Which region is expected to be at forefront in the CPaaS market?

According to FMI Analysis, with the growing adoption of cloud computing solutions and improved cloud readiness ranking of South Asia & Pacific based countries such as India, Indonesia, and Australia, the CPaaS market is expected to witness potential growth opportunities in this region. Also, this region is witnessing rapid growth in IT infrastructure and rising penetration of smart devices and internet. Therefore, CPaaS solution providers can focus on expanding their operations in this region to reach new growth avenues.