Panel Glass Market Is Booming So Rapidly | AGC, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass

Panel glass is a thin material extensively used in various architectural and constructional activities. Often, these glasses are in rectangular shape, though, circular, square and other shapes are also available. Of late, there has been rise in demand for aesthetically appealing panel glass as construction industries soar all time high. China accounts for the lion’s share in panel glass market largely because of growing building construction and automotive industry. China along with United States, Germany and France is the biggest exporters of panel glass.

Major & Emerging Players in Panel Glass Market:-

AGC Inc. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (United States), Taiwan Glass (Taiwan), Central Glass (Japan), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), CSG Holding Co., Ltd., (China), Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), China Glass Holdings Limited (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Cardinal Glass Industries (United States), Euroglas GmbH (Germany), China Luoyang Float Glass Group (China), Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions (United States), Schott AG (Germany), Scheuten Glass Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Sangalli Group (Italy), Emerge Glass India (India)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Others), Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy, Others)

Market Trends:

Growing Use of Aesthetically Appealing Panel Glass

Rising Use of Glass Panel in Construction of Window, Door, and Partition Wall

Market Drivers:

Rising Building and Construction Industry

Introduction of Solar Control Coatings Made Glass Panel

Challenges:

Using Glass Panels in Tropical Climatic Conditions

High Replacement Cost of Panel Glass

Opportunities:

Growing Infrastructural Development in BRICS Nations

Producing Cost-effective Glass Panel Products

