Latest Mirror Coatings Market 2021 | Detailed Report

Mirror Coatings Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

The global mirror coatings market is projected to grow from USD 642 Million in 2021 to USD 829 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2021-2026 period.

#Key Players- FENZI Group (Italy), Tianjin-Xin-Lihua-Color-Matterials(NBC) (China), The Sherwin Williams Company (US), CASIX (China), Ferro Corporation (US), Glas Trösch Holding AG (Switzerland), General Optics (Asia) Limited (India), Newport Thin Film laboratory (US), Grincoat Company ltd. (Taiwan), Dynasil Corporation (US), AGC Inc (Japan), Evaporated Coating, Inc (US), AccuCoat Inc (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), ASML Berlin (Berliner Glas) (Germany), Guardian Industries (US), JML Optical (US), The Mader Group (France), Ophir optics group (Israel), and Saint Gobain (France).

“Solar Power is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of mirror coatings market.”

Mirror coatings are used in various solar power equipment such as solar thermal collectors and CSP plants. Solar power is a high-value and emerging end-use industry for mirror coatings. These coatings are used to optimize solar power conversion and provide long-term protection against environmental hazards. For this application, extra-clear glass with low iron oxide content is preferred owing to its high transparency and energy transmittance.

“Silver-based coatings is the largest substrate segment of the mirror coatings market.”

Silvering is the chemical process of coating glass with a reflective substance. Silver mirror coatings offer the highest reflectance in comparison to other substances. Silver mirror coatings are preferred in the architectural, automotive & transportation, and decorative applications because they provide a warmer image; an aluminum mirror produces a sharper image.

“APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for mirror coatings market during the forecasted period.”

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing mirror coatings market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both. The market is expected to witness significant growth in architectural, automotive & transportation, and solar power sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the mirror coatings market.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the Mirror coatings market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa), by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic & others), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, & Nanotechnology-based coatings), Substrate (Silver, Aluminum and others) End-Use Industry (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative, Solar Power & others).

