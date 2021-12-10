Trending: Antimicrobial Textile Market 2021 | Detailed Report

Antimicrobial Textile Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

The global antimicrobial textiles market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026.

#Key Players- Milliken & Company (US), PurThread Technologies (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand) and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc. (US), among others.

“In terms of both value and volume, cotton segment to be the largest segment in 2021.”

The cotton segment to be the largest segment in the antimicrobial textiles market. This is because cotton is susceptible to microbial attack, as is it a naturally occurring plant fiber. These natural fibers have porous hydrophilic structures that retain water, oxygen, and nutrients, providing perfect environments for bacterial growth. Cotton is the most commonly used fabric around the world after polyester. Textiles made out of cotton are used for applications including clothing, bath towels, bedsheets, and other industrial applications.

“Medical textile to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for antimicrobial textiles.”

Medical textile will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for antimicrobial textiles during the forecast period. The medical textiles industry is a major consumer of antimicrobial textiles as most of the HAIs are transmitted through textiles. As healthcare associated diseases are increasing in a number of hospitals, it is very important to protect medical devices as well as clothing used in the hospital. Antimicrobial products should be integrated into every device and fabric of healthcare so that they resist the growth and spread of microbes and be odor-free.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC antimicrobial textiles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for antimicrobial textiles as a result of the expansion of the healthcare & apparel industries in the region. The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the antimicrobial textiles market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on active agent, fibers, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the antimicrobial textiles market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusion And Exclusion

Table 1 Inclusion And Exclusion

1.4 Market Scope

Figure 1 Antimicrobial Textiles Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Years Considered

1.4.2 Regional Scope

Figure 2 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Region

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Limitations

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 4 Key Market Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

Figure 9 Assumptions

Figure 10 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 11 Synthetic Organic Compounds Segment To Lead Antimicrobial Textiles Market By 2026

Figure 12 Cotton To Be Largest Segment In Antimicrobial Textiles Market During Forecast Period

Figure 13 Medical Textiles To Be Largest Segment In Antimicrobial Textiles Market During Forecast Period

Figure 14 North America Accounted For Largest Share Of Antimicrobial Textiles Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Higher Demand For Antimicrobial Textiles Expected From Emerging Economies

Figure 15 Emerging Economies Offering Attractive Opportunities For Antimicrobial Textiles Market

4.2 North America: Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Active Agents And Country

Figure 16 Us Was Largest Market For Antimicrobial Textiles In 2020

4.3 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Active Agent

Figure 17 Synthetic Organic Compounds Segment To Lead Antimicrobial Textiles Market

4.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Market, By Country

Figure 18 Antimicrobial Textiles Market In India To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

5 Market Overview

…..more

