Cloud Services Market Growing at Steady CAGR of 20.4% to 2021-2030 With Leading Players in Market

Cloud services market is expected to surpass US$ 470 Bn by 2021, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study. Surging adoption across diverse industries to accommodate digitization will remain one of the chief growth enablers.

Besides BFSI, government, healthcare, and other industries, education institutions are rapidly adopting cloud-based email services such as email-as-a-service on large scale. These institutions provide email solutions to their staffs in order to do their daily operational tasks. These email solutions are implemented, maintained, and managed by cloud service providers. Educational institutions that are implementing cloud-based email, benefits from several enhanced services such as a user gets 10 GB of mail inbox storage that can be accessed from any place. Moreover, it offers instant messaging capabilities and 25GB of free online storage.

Multiple devices per user is a major factor driving demand of cloud based services for accessing the data on multiple devices without the need of any physical data transfer. This however is only a benefit for users who have multiple devices to access data on. Therefore as more devices such as Smart TVs, Smartphones and PCs gets adopted among consumers, demand for cloud services is increasing significantly.

Among services models available, the demand for software as a service (SaaS) is considerably high. FMI has projected it exhibit 21.6% Y-o-Y growth in 2021. Future Market Insights also states that the global cloud services market is expected to rise steadily at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways of Cloud Services Market Study

Cloud services market will exhibit impressive Y-o-Y growth at 19.9% CAGR in 2021. FMI projects growth trends to remain positive through the forecast period

Both U.S. and Canada will exhibit remarkable growth as markets for cloud services. Of these, the U.S. will register 64.9% of North America market in 2021

Exhibiting 20.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2021, the U.K. will emerge as a key market in Europe

Germany and France will remain attractive spots for cloud services market

Japan and South Korea will exhibit demand for cloud services at an accelerated pace through the forecast period

“Smart devices such as Smart TVs or Smart Watches have a limited internal storage and rely highly on the cloud for their functioning. Besides having low storage, these devices are also designed to work efficiently connected with other devices that the user owns. The growing demand for such cloud-dependent smart devices are creating new opportunities for the cloud services market.” says an FMI analyst.

Demand for Cloud Services Increased Under Pandemic Crisis

Under the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, the demand for cloud solutions and services has increased significantly, as most of the workforce started working from home/remote places. There is an influx in demand of cloud solution and services as organisations are adopting to remote work, entertainment, gaming, education and virtually everything else.

Many organisations have changed their priorities and by utilizing cloud automation, businesses are increasing their online presence by developing commerce websites on cloud platforms to decrease the impact of COVID-19 on operational efficiency and productivity. Owing to such factors pubic cloud services market revenue is estimated to increase by 1.6X during 2019-2021.

Shift of Enterprises towards Cloud Based Services

Increasing usage of cloud-based services for multiple workloads such as email services, data backups, CRM, ERP and collaboration services is expected to drive growth of the cloud platforms, over the forecast period. Cost of cloud-based services is comparatively cheaper as these do not require setting up of IT infrastructure. Therefore, many companies are shifting towards adoption of security solutions in order to secure their workloads on the cloud without risks of cyber threat.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading companies operating in the cloud services market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System, Inc., AWS, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, SAP, Google, Fujitsu Global, Rackspace Technology, Inc. and others. These companies are expected to focus on various expansion strategies to gain competitive advantage.

For instance, Google LLP acquired Cornerstone Technology, which is based in Netherlands and specializes in mitigating enterprise workloads, in February 2020. This acquisition helped Google LLP to expand its customer base across Europe.

More Valuable Insights on Cloud Services Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global cloud services market, providing historical data for period of 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. To understand opportunities in the cloud services market, the market is segmented on the basis of service model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), enterprise size (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Others) across six major regions.

Key questions answered in the report

How will Cloud Services market expand until 2030?

FMI projects the global Cloud Services market to register a CAGR worth 20.4% across the 2020-2030 assessment period. The adoption of cloud service is increasing in the sectors where work from home initiative is helping to sustain enterprise business function in pandemic.

What is the impact on Cloud Services sales?

In recent years, the demand for cloud services has been increasing as it offers various benefits including access to broader network, on demand service, pay as you go, resource pooling, rapid elasticity, cost cutting and others.

Who are the leading players in Cloud Services market?

Prominent players operating in the global Cloud Services landscape include Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, SAP SE among others

Which is More Preferred Service Model for Cloud Services?

Software as a Service (SaaS) segment will continue dominating the cloud services landscape, as per FMI study. Higher uptake of across diverse industries including government, healthcare, and others will enable growth in the segment.

Which Enterprises in terms of Size are Exhibiting High Demand for Cloud Services?

The demand from small and medium enterprises is expected to scale higher through the forecast period. The rising demand for effectively managing, storing, and accessing data in cloud will enable expansion of the segment.