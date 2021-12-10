Dairy Blends Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Opportunities & Forecast to 2029

The global dairy blends market size is expected to show a steady rise at 7.6% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, the rising demand for infant formula and baby food will stoke growth in the market. The report offers a holistic overview of the market. It compiles information on key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

The global dairy blends market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2019. Between 2019 and 2029 the market is expected to record an impressive expansion, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Regionally, North America is expected dominate the dairy blends market. However during the forecast period, the markets in Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan are likely to offer more lucrative growth opportunities. In terms of flavour, the market can be bifurcated between regular and flavoured. Of these, the regular segment is expected to lead the global dairy blends market.

It includes in-depth insights into the dairy blends market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 1.8 Bn Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, North America emerged as a key market for dairy blends.

APEJ and Europe will offer lucrative growth opportunities to dairy blends market.

In terms of application, bakery segment is expected to hold dominance in the market.

On the basis of form, the demand for powder dairy blends is expected to be considerably high.

Rising Demand for Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Dairy Products Creates Opportunity for Expansion

Consumers have become more concerned about their health and wellbeing than ever before. As a result, replacing traditional meal with food with higher nutritive value has become their top priority. This definitely gives impetus to dairy blends producers, since their products are often touted as healthier alternative to traditional dairy products such as whole milk. Dairy blends are believed to contain all the necessary dairy nutrient but are low in fat content. As a result their popularity is surging among consumers looking to reduce cholesterol and weight.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the dairy blends market are Fonterra Co-operative Group (Anchor), Abbott Nutrition, Cargill Inc., Advanced Food Products, All American Foods, Inc., Agri- Mark Inc., Hormel Specialty Products, Cape Food Ingredients, Friesland Campina N.V., Pacificblends Ltd., Doehler Group, Kerry Group, and Agropur Ingredients

Studies suggest that the global dairy blends market is gradually heading towards fragmentation. The rising awareness about the use of dairy blends and their cost effectiveness, are two primary factors making the market highly lucrative. Therefore, it is likely to witness the entry of several new players in the coming years.

Get Valuable Insights into Dairy Blends Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dairy blends market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into ice cream, infant formula, confectionery, bakery, beverages, butter and cheese blends and other. On the basis of flavour the market can bifurcated into regular and flavoured. Based on form, the market can be classified into spreadable, powder and liquid. In terms of distribution channel, B2B and B2C are key segments in the market. Regionally, the market can be classified as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Research Findings

The global dairy blends market was valued at US$1.8 Bn in 2019. The market is poised to grow at an impressive 7.6% through the forecast period (2019-2029)

Dairy blends are finding high uptake in the bakery segment which has emerged as a key end user. Products such as spreadable blends and powder are being increasingly used to make cake toppings with myriad flavours.

Demand for dairy blends is anticipated to surge in the foreseeable future as leading stakeholders focus on innovation to attain hegemony in the market.

Regionally, North America is slated for extremely high growth owing to the high consumption of dairy products in the region. High demand for dairy blends in China will stoke growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Regular dairy blends are forecast to maintain their lead during the forecast period on back of their soaring popularity and high demand

While consumer patterns for dairy blends are normalizing in countries such as China, US is foreseen to suffer with a slump in demand as infections soar and large scale quarantines

