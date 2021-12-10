At a CAGR of 6.2% | Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Worth $1145 million by 2026

Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4751625

The breathable membrane market size is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Specialty Breathable Membranes Market:

Covestro AG

Arkema S.A

Toray Industries

Berry Global Group

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc

RKW Group

“Polyurethane type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020”

The polyurethane-based breathable membrane is the dominant segment in the overall specialty breathable membrane market. The major application of polyurethane breathable membrane is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, and medical and healthcare products. These are made using a new coating technique that allows for the development of a consistent microstructure. This guarantees that the waterproofness level remains consistent even after numerous washing.

“Healthcare/medical application accounted for the largest share in 2020”

Increasing use of hygiene products in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries (including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam) is driving the specialty breathable membranes market. Rise in awareness and growing per capita GDP are expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in these countries. An increase in the old age population is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the adult incontinence sector in developed countries such as Japan, the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, due to COVID-19 pandemic, massive increase in the production of the facemask, surgical drapes, surgical gown, PPE kits and other goods supports for the growth of specialty breathable membranes market.

“APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

APAC led the specialty breathable membranes market in terms of value in 2020. APAC accounted for the largest market share of 45.8%, in terms of value, in 2020. Increasing penetration of premium hygiene and medical & healthcare products in China, India, and Indonesia, along with the increase in per capita GDP, is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the region.

Access full report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4751625

Table Of Contents:-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Table 1 Research Scope: Inclusions And Exclusions

Figure 1 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Regions Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered In The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Unit Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Critical Secondary Inputs

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Critical Primary Inputs

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.5 List Of Participated Industry Experts

2.2 Market Size Estimation Approach

2.2.1 Demand Side: Ascertaining The Consumption Of Specialty Breathable Membranes In The Hygiene Application

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation – Demand Side

2.2.2 Supply Side: From Overall Consumption Of Polyurethane Breathable Membranes

2.2.3 Top-Down Approach: Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation – Supply Side And Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Polyurethane Type Segment Accounted For The Largest Share In 2020

Figure 7 Healthcare/Medical Application Accounted For The Largest Share In 2020

Figure 8 Apac To Witness The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

Figure 9 Increasing Use Of Hygiene And Healthcare Products In Emerging Economies To Drive The Demand For Specialty Breathable Membranes

4.2 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market In Apac, By Type

Figure 10 Polyurethane To Lead The Specialty Breathable Membranes Market In Apac

4.3 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, By Country

Figure 11 India To Grow At The Highest Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Figure 12 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges For The Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Health And Hygiene In Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage In The Production Of Healthcare And Medical Personal Protective Kit And Surgical Items

5.2.1.3 Steady Growth In Demand From The Sportswear And Footwear Applications Will Support The Market Growth

Figure 13 Global Sportswear Market, 2019 – 2025

Figure 14 Global Footwear Production Share, By Region, 2020

5.2.1.4 Growing Usage Of Specialty Breathable Membranes In The Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown And Impact Of Covid-19 On The Manufacturing Sector

5.2.2.2 Stagnant Growth In Baby Diapers Market In Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Markets In Developing Countries Having Low Penetration Rates Of Diapers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cultural Barriers

5.2.4.2 Costlier Than Conventional Membranes

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 15 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competition

Table 2 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

Table 3 Regulatory Standards Applicable To Breathable Membranes

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers

Figure 16 Growing Health & Hygiene Segment Will Bring In Change In Future Revenue Mix

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

Figure 17 Polyolefins And Petrochemical Ecosystem

Figure 18 Extension Of The Ecosystem To Breathable Membranes Market

Table 4 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market: Ecosystem

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis Of Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

5.8.1 Disruption Due To Covid-19

5.9 Average Price & Cost Structure Analysis

Figure 20 Weighted Average Price Analysis (Usd/Square Meter) Of Specialty Breathable Membranes, By Region (2020)

5.10 Range Scenarios Of Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

Figure 21 Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Analysis Of Specialty Breathable Membrane Demand

5.11 Forecast Factors And Covid-19 Impact

5.12 Patent Analysis

Figure 22 Granted Patents On Specialty Breathable Membranes, 2010 – August 2020

Figure 23 Share Of The Jurisdiction Of Granted Patents

Table 5 Granted Patents By Key Players (Till Date)

Table 6 List Of Kimberly Clark’s Patents

5.13 Trade Scenario: Key Exporting And Importing Countries

Table 7 Intensity Of Trade, By Key Country

5.14 Case Study

5.15 Macroeconomic Overview

5.15.1 Global Gdp Outlook

Table 8 World Gdp Growth Projection

Table 9 Industrial Production Index, By Country/Region

5.16 Adjacent Markets

5.16.1 Industrial Films Market

5.16.1.1 Market Definition

5.16.1.2 Market Overview

5.16.1.3 Industrial Films Market, By Film Type

Table 10 Industrial Films Market Size, By Film Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Industrial Films Market Size, By Film Type, 2018–2025 (Million Square Meter)

5.16.2 Textile Films Market

5.16.2.1 Market Definition

5.16.2.2 Market Overview

5.16.2.3 Textile Films Market, By Type

Table 12 Textile Films Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 13 Textile Films Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

5.16.2.4 Textile Films Market, By Region

Table 14 Textile Films Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 15 Textile Films Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

5.16.3 Bopp Films Market

5.16.3.1 Market Definition

5.16.3.2 Market Overview

5.16.3.3 Bopp Films Market, By Packaging Type

Table 16 Bopp Films Market Size, By Packaging Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Bopp Films Market Size, By Packaging Type, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

5.16.4 Biodegradable Films Market

5.16.4.1 Market Definition

5.16.4.2 Market Overview

5.16.4.3 Biodegradable Films Market, By Type

Table 18 Biodegradable Films Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Biodegradable Films Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

6 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Figure 24 Polyurethane-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Lead The Market

Table 20 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 21 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Polyurethane Is Widely Used In Production Of Monolithic Breathable Membranes

Table 22 Polyurethane-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 23 Polyurethane-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Ptfe

6.3.1 Growing Adoption Of Membranes In Several Applications Will Support The Market Growth

Table 24 Ptfe-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 25 Ptfe-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Thermoplastic Polyester

6.4.1 Apac Is The Largest And Fastest-Growing Market For This Segment

Table 26 Thermoplastic Polyester-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 27 Thermoplastic Polyester-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5 Thermoplastic Elastomer

6.5.1 Growth Of Medical & Protective Clothing Sector Is A Market Driver

Table 28 Thermoplastic Elastomer-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 29 Thermoplastic Elastomer-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.6 Polyether Block Amide

6.6.1 Market In The Polyether Block Amide Segment Is Driven By Growing Demand For Protective Wear And Sporting Goods

Table 30 Polyether Block Amide -Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 31 Polyether Block Amide -Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.7 Copolyamide

6.7.1 Copolyamide Breathable Membranes Majorly Used In The Production Of Footwear And Apparel

Table 32 Copolyamide-Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Square Meter)

Table 33 Copolyamide -Based Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, By Application

…..MORE

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4751625

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall breathable membranes market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.