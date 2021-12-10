Latest Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Expected to Grow at 29.7 Billion In Revenue by 2026

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2021 and 2026.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

NatureWorks

Braskem

BASF

Total Corbion

Novamont

Biome Bioplastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Biotec

Toray Industries

Plantic Technologies

“Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value.”

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value, followed by textiles and consumer goods. Stringent regulations regarding environmental conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to bioplastics & biopolymers to mitigate environmental and economic issues.

“PLA is the fastest-growing biodegradable type of bioplastics & biopolymers materials.”

PLA is the most commonly used type of bioplastic & biopolymer. It is made from renewable resources; it is compostable as well as biodegradable. It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). PLA is a versatile material that features excellent barrier properties, non-toxic nature, and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are ideal replacements for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS in more demanding applications.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021”

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021, in terms of value. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European bioplastics & biopolymers market. Germany was the largest bioplastics & biopolymers market in Europe in 2020.

Table Of Contents:-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Research Design

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.1.1 Primary Interviews – Demand And Supply-Side

2.3.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3.1.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Study Approach

Figure 2 Demand-Side Approach

2.4.3 Supply-Side Approach

2.4.4 Top-Down Approach

Figure 3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecast Number Calculation

2.5.1 Demand-Side Forecast Projections

2.6 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Data Triangulation

2.7 Factor Analysis

2.8 Assumptions

2.9 Limitations & Risks Associated With Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Non-Biodegradable Plastics To Lead Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market During Forecast Period

Figure 7 Bio-Pet To Dominate Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Between 2020 And 2025

Figure 8 Pla To Be Largest Type Of Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Between 2020 And 2025

Figure 9 Packaging Industry To Dominate Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Between 2021 And 2026

Figure 10 Europe Led Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

Figure 11 High Growth Potential In Packaging Industry To Drive Market

4.2 Apac: Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

Figure 12 Packaging Industry Dominated Market In Apac

4.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

Figure 13 Biodegradable Segment To Lead Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

4.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 14 Packaging To Capture Highest Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Region

Figure 15 China To Be Fastest-Growing Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Figure 16 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Shift In Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

Table 1 Adverse Health Effects Due To Use Of Conventional Plastics

5.1.1.2 Increasing Use Of Bioplastics In Packaging Industry

5.1.1.3 Increase In Waste Management Regulations In Europe

5.1.1.4 Government Focus On Green Procurement Policies And Regulations

Table 2 Regulations On Use Of Plastic Bags

5.1.1.5 Increased Focus On Bio-Based Content Over Biodegradability

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Higher Prices Of Bioplastics Than Conventional Plastics

Figure 17 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Price Trend (2018-2026)

5.1.2.2 Performance Issue Of Bioplastics

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development Of New Applications

5.1.3.2 High Potential In Emerging Countries Of Apac

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Segregation And Processing Of Bioplastics

Figure 18 Biodegradable Bioplastics Life Cycle

5.1.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices Creates Volatility In Demand For Biodegradable Plastics

Figure 19 Crude Oil Prices From 2014 To 2020

5.1.4.3 Expensive And Complex Production Process

5.1.4.4 Limited Regulations Related To Bioplastics In Developing Countries

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 20 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Table 3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distributors

5.3.4 End-Consumers

Figure 21 Value Chain

5.4 Tariff & Regulations

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Asia

5.4.3 Europe

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.5.1 Import Of Pha

5.5.2 Export Of Pha

5.5.3 Import Trade Data Of Pla For Top 10 Countries, 2016-2020 (Usd)

5.5.4 Export Trade Data Of Pla For Top Countries, 2016-2020 (Usd)

5.6 Ecosystem Mapping

Figure 22 Ecosystem

Table 4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers: Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Pha Biodegradable Bioplastic

5.7.2 Biopolymers Made From Microorganisms

5.7.3 Bioplastics Made From Fish Scales

5.7.4 Bioplastics Made From Red Fruit

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Basf

5.8.2 Novamont

5.8.3 Braskem

5.8.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer’s Business

5.9 Covid19 Impact Analysis

5.9.1 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.9.2 Major Economic Effects Of Covid-19

5.9.3 Effects On Gdp Of Countries

Figure 23 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

5.9.4 Confirmed Cases And Deaths, By Geography

Figure 24 Impact Of Covid-19, Based On Country

5.9.5 Impact On End-Use Industries

5.9.5.1 Packaging

5.9.5.2 Consumer Goods

5.9.5.3 Automotive & Transportation

5.9.5.4 Textile

5.9.5.5 Agriculture & Horticulture

5.10 Macroeconomic Analysis

Table 5 Projected Real Gdp Growth (Annual Percent Change) Of Key Countries, 2018–2025

5.11 Operational Data

Table 6 Production Of Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, And Buses, By Country, 2019–2020 (Units)

Table 7 Production Of Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, And Buses, By Region, 2019–2020 (Units)

5.12 Average Pricing Analysis

Figure 25 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Average Regional Price

Figure 26 Average Yearly Pricing, By Type

5.13 Raw Material Analysis

Figure 27 Manufacturing Processes Of Different Bioplastics & Biopolymers

5.13.1 Bio-Pet

5.13.2 Bio-Pe

5.13.3 Pla

5.13.4 Pha

5.13.5 Bio-Pbs

5.13.6 Starch Blends

5.13.7 Regenerated Cellulose

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Methodology

5.14.2 Document Type

Figure 28 Granted Patents Vs. Applied Patents

Figure 29 Publication Trends – Last 10 Years

5.14.3 Insights

5.14.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 30 Patent Analysis, By Jurisdiction

5.14.5 Top Companies/Applicants

Figure 31 Top Companies/Applicants With Highest Number Of Patents

5.14.5.1 Patents By Cargill

5.14.5.2 Patents By Chulliel Neelakandan Narayanan

5.14.5.3 Patents By Basf Se

5.14.5.4 Patents By The Procter & Gamble Company

5.14.5.5 Patents By Novamont S.P.A.

5.14.6 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) In Last 10 Years

6 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Figure 32 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Segment To Dominate Overall Market Between 2021 And 2026

Table 8 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Type, 2017–2020 (Kiloton)

Table 9 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Type, 2021–2026 (Kiloton)

Table 10 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Type, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Type, 2021–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 33 Polylactic Acid (Pla) To Dominate Overall Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Between 2021 And 2026

Table 12 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2017–2020 (Kiloton)

Table 13 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2021–2026 (Kiloton)

Table 14 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2021–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 34 Bio-Pet Segment To Dominate Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Between 2021 And 2026

Table 16 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2017–2020 (Kiloton)

Table 17 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2021–2026 (Kiloton)

Table 18 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, By Sub-Type, 2021–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.2.1 Pla

6.2.1.1 Packaging Industry Is Largest Consumer Of Pla

6.2.2 Starch Blends

6.2.2.1 Properties Such As Tensile Strength And Elongation To Boost Demand For Starch Blend

6.2.3 Pbat

6.2.3.1 Use In Packaging, Flexible Film, And Mulch Film Applications To Drive The Market

6.2.4 Pha

6.2.4.1 Pha Segment To Register Fastest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

6.2.5 Pbs

6.2.5.1 Superior Processability Of Pbs Driving Its Demand In The Market

Table 20 List Of Major Suppliers Of Pbs

6.2.6 Others

6.2.6.1 Pcl

6.2.6.2 Regenerative Cellulose

6.2.6.3 Cellulose Derivatives

6.3 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.3.1 Bio-Pe

6.3.1.1 Food Packaging Industry Expected To Drive The Bio-Pe Market

6.3.2 Bio-Pa

6.3.2.1 Increase In Automotive Sales Expected To Drive The Bio-Pa Market

6.3.3 Bio-Pet

6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand For Beverages To Drive The Bio-Pet Market

6.3.4 Bio-Ptt

6.3.4.1 Superior Mechanical Properties To Fuel Consumption Of Bio-Ptt

6.3.5 Others

6.3.5.1 Bio-PP

6.3.5.2 Bio-PEF

7 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

…..MORE

Reason to access this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the bioplastics & biopolymers market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

