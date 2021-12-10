The Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market sales are expected to witness robust growth at an estimated CAGR of ~7% over 2019-2029

The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in pregnant women, stress urinary incontinence due to diabetes, gynaecology disorders, and urinary incontinence in postmenopausal women are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market. Several other risk factors that increase the risk of developing stress urinary incontinence in women include high body weight, type of childbirth, age, pelvic surgery, etc.

A few medical conditions such as enlarged prostate, muscle damage, excess urine formation, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and loss of storage capacity in the rectum are also expected to boost the incidence of stress urinary incontinence among women, which is fuelling the demand for female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices.

The practice of using female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices has changed dramatically over the past decade. The number of procedures undertaken appears to be increasing, and the shift in relative numbers of different procedures has been remarkable. For instance, in England, the annual number of operations undertaken using female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices between 1997-1998 and 2005-2006 increased by 28%, despite a reduction of over 90% in the number of colposuspension and needle suspension procedures.

Healthy Revenue Growth Projected through 2029

According to latest research by FMI, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is estimated to have accounted for ~ US$ 560 Mn in terms of value in 2018. The report on the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market further projects that the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the period 2019-2029.

However, due to the presence of wide range of products in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market, small players are gaining interest and are selling their products at a lower price. Increase in the penetration of private-label brands at much lower prices is expected to decrease the average overall price of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices. This is likely to restrain the growth of the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market, as it is likely to hamper the demand for expensive products.

Rapid changes have taken place in developing countries over the past few years. The improper implementation of regulatory guidelines and the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in developing regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are among factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

50% Revenue Shares Accounted by North America

The female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been analysed across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, is a prominent region in the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market. North America accounted for a revenue share of about 50% in 2018 in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Europe also accounted for a prominent revenue share, and is followed by East Asia in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

The female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market report tracks some of the key companies operating in female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Coloplast Corporation, Caldera Medical, and Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.). Majority of the key regional players in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market highly focused on expanding their product connectivity and reach with the help of domestic distributors of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices. Moreover, the manufacturers of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices are focused to strengthening their businesses in high-growth markets, such as India, Japan, and China, by expanding their distribution and sales channels.

