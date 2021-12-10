Europe Biofilms Treatment Market is worth US$ 833.61million by 2027 with Covid-19 Impact and CAGR value 7.9%2 min read
The Europe Biofilms Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 833.61million in 2027 from US$ 454.60million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020-2027.
Biofilms are composed of mixed strains of fungi, bacteria, yeasts, algae, and other microbes. A biofilm develops on the wound surface when certain types of bacteria or fungi adhere to the wound surface and form a matrix over it. A viscous and shiny substance with unpleasant smell are secreted. Growing number of traumatic, sports injuries, coupled with increasing prevalence of obesity are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Smith & Nephew
- MiMedx
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Coloplast Group
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB.
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Hartman Group
- Medline Industries, Inc.
EUROPE BIOFILMS TREATMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Traumatic and Surgical Wounds
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Leg Ulcers
- Others
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Others
