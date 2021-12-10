Container networking software Market to See Revolutionary Growth | IBM, AWS, Microsoft

Container networking software creates a virtualized, defined network to facilitate container-to-container connectivity. These internally virtualized networks allow communication and integration between containers or applications powered by container sets. Companies utilize these solutions for increased scalability and data accessibility of applications. Container networking software can increase the functionality of container management software and container orchestration software solutions by connecting designated applications. Containers are ideal for DevOps style applications and can improve the portability of applications.



Key players in the global Container Networking Software market

IBM (United States),AWS (United States),Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),Cisco (United States),VMware (United States),Red Hat (United States),Docker (United States),Rancher (United States),Nginx (United States)



What’s Trending in Market:

Containers Are Portable and Can Be Shared Across Platforms

Advances in Network Virtualization

Challenges:

Connecting, Securing, and Managing Policies with Consistent Operations across Clouds

Lack of Expertise among Technical Staff

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Use of Containers by DevOps, Data-Center Network Administrators owing to Scalability, Predictable Performance, Multi-Tenancy and Security

Growing Need for Business Agility and Faster Time-To-Market

Gaining Momentum in Microservices Architecture

by Type (None, Host, Bridge, Overlay, Underlay, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Platform (Docker, Kubernetes, Mesos, Others (Azure, AWS ECS, Cloud Foundry)), Industry Vertical (Industry Vertical – BFSI, Healthcare and life science, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and e-commerce, Media and entertainment, Others)



