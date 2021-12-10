Europe Atomic Clock Market Ready to raise its Revenue by 192.68 million during 2019- 2027 with the Impact of Covid-19 and CAGR Value 5.8%| Business Market Insights

Europe Atomic Clock Market Ready to raise its Revenue by 192.68 million during 2019- 2027 with the Impact of Covid-19 and CAGR Value 5.8%| Business Market Insights3 min read
The Europe atomic clock market is expected to grow from US$ 123.88 million in 2019 to US$ 192.68 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Atomic clocks operate at a much higher rate than microwave clocks, which is why many researchers are exploring their potential with new rare earth alkaline elements, such as ytterbium, strontium, and gadolinium.
The Sr-grid clock is viewed as the steadiest nuclear optical clock. It has an accuracy timekeeping component, which depends on a narrow electronic transition in Sr atoms trapped inside an optical lattice to separate both the internal and external atomic degrees of freedom during the clock’s measurement.
An optical atom clock’s primary feature is that a relatively large number of quantum frequency references (QFRs) are used simultaneously (~104), resulting in a high signal-to-noise ratio. Thus, leading to short-term stability, which is higher than that obtainable with single ion-based optical atomic clocks.
Top Company Profiles mentioned in Report are-
Excelitas Technologies Corp. IQD Frequency Products Ltd Leonardo S.p.A. Microchip Technology Inc Orolia Oscilloquartz Stanford Research Systems VREMYA-CH JSC
The Europe Atomic Clock research report additionally takes into light the rundown of the market incorporates characterizations, definition, and applications. Further, it contains a comprehensive investigation of various angles, for example, openings, limitations, drivers, challenges and danger, and major miniature business sectors. What’s more, the report isolates The Europe Atomic Clock market dependent on a few portions and sub-sections alongside the past, current, and conceivable figure development patterns for each fragment and sub-portions shrouded in the report.
Europe Atomic clock Market Segmentation
Europe Atomic clock Market – By Product
Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC Cesium Atomic Clock Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock
Europe Atomic clock Market – By End-User
Space and Military/Aerospace Scientific and Metrology Research Telecom and Broadcasting Other Applications
Europe Atomic clock Market – By Country
France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe
