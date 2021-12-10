Asia Pacific Smart Locks Market Business Strategy Rises with Improving CAGR value of 16.4% by 2027

The Asia-Pacific Smart Locks market is projected to reach US$ 1188.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 360.40 Mn in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The smart locks offer comfort in their usage along with the integration of communication technology such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The usage of smartphones has become an integral part of today’s routines across emerging economies, as large number of users are acquiring these smart devices to ease their daily routines, this factor is further contributing to the growth of the smart locks market at a significant pace.

Company Profiles

GANTNER Electronic GmbH

Schlage

Wyze Labs, Inc.

Samsung

Honeywell International Inc.

AMADAS Inc.

ASIA-PACIFIC SMART LOCKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Smart Locks Market, by Type

Padlocks

Deadbolt

Lever Handle

RFID

Asia-Pacific Smart Locks Market, by Communication Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Asia-Pacific Smart Locks Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

