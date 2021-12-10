North America Beauty Devices Market (Impact of COVID-19) to See Massive Growth by 2027 | NuFACE L’OREAL GROUP Procter & Gamble Koninklijke Philips N.V. Panasonic Corporation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Beauty Devices Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of theNorth America Beauty Devices market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

The North America beauty devices market is expected to reach US$ 37,948.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 13,697.43 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019-2027.

Beauty devices are made and sold for the purpose of enhancing the physical attractiveness of users. These devices come in handy and are very useful for the cosmetic usage area including skin related issues, such as acne, wrinkles and scars usage areas among others. The market for beauty device is expected to witness huge growth due to changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness and increasing prevalence of age-related skin issues.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in theNorth America Beauty Devices market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of theNorth America Beauty Devices market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

NuFACE

L’OREAL GROUP

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

TRIA BEAUTY

FOREO

YA-MAN LTD

North America Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Rejuvenation Devices

Others

North America Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area

Salon

Home

Spa

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Digital language learning market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on theNorth America Beauty Devices market segments and regions.

The research on theNorth America Beauty Devices market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments theNorth America Beauty Devices market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028.Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of theNorth America Beauty Devices market

