Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Will Surge to US$ 2029.9 Mn by 2028

The Automatic Tire Inflation System Market was valued at US$ 988.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 2029.9 Mn by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2025.

A system that enables consistent monitoring of the air pressure in the tires and the subsequent action of inflating or deflating the tire as and when required depending upon the surface of the terrain, is an automatic tire inflation system market. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) states that 10% longer tire life with inflation systems. Also, it has been estimated that 1.4% average improvement in fuel economy per vehicle is possible when these technologies are in use. Tires are considered to be the second largest investments in the heavy duty trucks and commercial vehicles and hence the maintenance of these components is extremely critical for optimizing the vehicular operations for the fleet owners. It has been observed that, a tire loses 5% of air pressure while on the run for a week and deflated tires has been a major reason causing accidents of commercial trucks and trailers while transportation application.

Some of the companies competing in the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market are:

PressureGuard, Haltec Corporation, Aperia Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Michelin, STEMCO Products Inc., Tire Pressure Control, Meritor, Inc., Hendriksson USA, LLC

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Automatic Tire Inflation System Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market is included in the present report.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Research Report carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

