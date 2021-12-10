Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market worth USD 814.69 million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The APAC connected gym equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 121.78 million in 2021 to US$ 814.69 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The APAC Connected Gym Equipment market is further segmented into Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Digital transformation is a new trend across the region’s, due to the high digital transformation pace. This results in an increasing demand for innovative devices, such as connected gym equipment. Further, the growing awareness of advanced technology features is expected to boost the adoption of connected gym equipment’s.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Cybex International, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech

LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL LTD

Life Fitness

Nautilus, Inc.

Technogym S.p.A

APAC Connected Gym Equipment Market Segmentation

APAC Connected Gym Equipment Market – By Type

Cardiovascular Training

Strength Training

APAC Connected Gym Equipment Market – By End-Users

Residential

Gym

Other Commercial Users

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market.

