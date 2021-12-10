Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Appareo, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

According to a new market research report “Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The flight data monitoring systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 932.68 million in 2020 to US$ 1,544.42 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for operational safety is surging in the rotary-wing aircraft sector, specifically for helicopters used in public and private services. To meet this emerging demand, market players are introducing advanced helicopter flight data monitoring (HFDM) systems and services. Responding to the need for operational safety, leading market players are introducing advanced HFDM solutions for helicopter fleet operators. In March 2019, Airbus Helicopters introduced new Flight Analyser helicopter flight data monitoring (HFDM) solution to support operational safety in aircraft. The post-flight data analysis done by the HFDM solution identifies the risk and takes preventive action before they lead to incidents. New product development and adoption from leading aircraft manufacturers is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00020985

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Appareo

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Teledyne Controls LLC

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Solution Type

On Board

Ground

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems solutions.

Order a Copy of this Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00020985

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Europe Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/