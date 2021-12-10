US Refrigerated Snacks Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Better Bites Bakery, CONAGRA BRANDS, INC, DANONE S.A Market Growth, Service, Forecast To 2027

According to a new market research report “US Refrigerated Snacks Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The U.S refrigerated snacks market is accounted to US$ 20,395.84 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 36,516.28 Million by 2027.

“Refrigerated snacks are defined as those forms of snacks, which requires refrigeration to keep intact their food quality and expand their life span. Such types of snacks are prepared and kept under certain temperatures conditions, which preserves their overall authenticity and provides convenience in food consumption to the final consumers. The refrigerated form of snacks includes cheese based snacking, yogurt snacks, snack bars, cookies, specialty desserts, dips and spread and much more.”

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include: Better Bites Bakery, CONAGRA BRANDS, INC, DANONE S.A, DELIGHTED BY Desserts, GENERAL MILLS, INC., HAIL MERRY, Honey Mama’s, Hormel Foods Corporation, Justin’s, KIND, MARS INCORPORATED, Nelly’s Organic, Nestlé, S.A., Nutt Zo LLC, OHi Bar

U.S REFRIGERATED SNACKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

U.S Refrigerated Snacks Market – by Type

Fruit and Vegetable Snacking

Snack Combos

Cheese Snacking

Yogurt Snacks

Cookie Dough

Snack Bars

Sweet Goods and Specialty Desserts

Others

U.S Refrigerated Snacks Market – by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Online

Others

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for US Refrigerated Snacks Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of US Refrigerated Snacks market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for US Refrigerated Snacks Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

